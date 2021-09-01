3 people arrested in Mercer County with meth

Three people were arrested in Mercer County in two separate traffic stops, where the drug meth was found. Violet Valdez, Cory Gross, and Amanda Hatfield were arrested and charged with possession of meth, a felony of the fifth degree. The Grand Lake Task Force and the Mercer County Sheriff's Office conducted the traffic stops and found the drugs inside the cars. Valdez and Hatfield both had outstanding drug warrants out on them from Auglaize County. All three are being held on $50,000 in the Mercer County Jail. Their cases will be presented to the Prosecutor’s office for possible additional charges.