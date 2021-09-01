Venice Showers 'Parallel Mothers' With 5-Minute Standing Ovation, as Penelope Cruz, Pedro Almodóvar Wear Masks for Entire Movie

Pedro Almodovar and Penelope Cruz gushed about their almost quarter century of filmmaking together at the press conference for Venice Film Festival opener Parallel Mothers, the duo’s eighth feature collaboration. “I feel like the luckiest girl in the world getting to work with him for so many years,” she said. “He has given me so many opportunities, so many characters that are so different from each other and so different (from) myself.” Cruz admitted that it was Almodovar who actually inspired her go to theater school as a teenager, getting a call from him two years later for a role that she...