Carl R. Holifield of Laurel, MS passed from this life on August 28, 2021, at the age of 71. Mr. Holifield was born in Jones County, MS on October 13, 1949. He served in the United States Army from 1968 until 1972. On March 2, 1973, he married his beloved wife, Flora Marie Holifield. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved the outdoors and spent most of his time in the woods or on a creek bank when he wasn’t working. He worked oilfield most of his life. He loved his children and family more than anything.