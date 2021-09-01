Cancel
NFL

Sports on TV

By The Associated Press
Oskaloosa Herald
 6 days ago

ESPN — Louisville vs. Mississippi St., Atlanta. GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup, U.S. vs. Europe, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio. FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: TBA, Rosemont, Ill. TENNIS. 11 a.m. ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y. 7 p.m. ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open,...

NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Tim Tebow News

Tim Tebow is no longer an NFL player, as the Jacksonville Jaguars released him before the start of the 2021 regular season. However, the former college football star is not struggling to find other work. The former quarterback turned baseball player turned tight end is back on television. Tebow is...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football Rankings: Paul Finebaum Releases New Top 4

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum has seen enough. He’s ready to declare this year’s top four teams in college football. Believe it or not, his picks won’t surprise you. Finebaum is rolling with Alabama as his No. 1 team in college football right now. No surprise. The Crimson Tide looked like a championship team in a dominant 44-13 win over the Miami Hurricanes last Saturday. Quarterback Bryce Young looks like Alabama’s next superstar quarterback.
Dallas, TXPosted by
97.9 The Beat

For the Love of Football and…Mayo?

Here in the DFW we’re used to tradition when attending the State Fair Classic where PVAMU takes on Grambling State University! What we don’t think about, is all the other college football classics happening around the USA and the…interesting traditions they’ve created as well. For example, Duke’s Mayo Classic, held annually in Charlotte at the Bank of America Stadium where the Carolina Panthers play is one of the biggest college football games in the nation!
Florida StateOskaloosa Herald

Irish open 2021 slate at Florida State

SOUTH BEND — For just the fourth time in the Brian Kelly era, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will open the season on the road. The ninth-ranked Irish head down to Tallahassee, Florida, on Sunday to take on the Florida State Seminoles (7:30 p.m., ABC), a team Notre Dame handled by multiple scores during both the 2018 and 2020 seasons. Overall, Notre Dame is 2-2 against the Seminoles during the Kelly era, with Florida State leading the all-time series 6-4.
TV ShowsNBC News

TODAY WINS TOTAL VIEWERS MONDAY, WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY

NEW YORK – August 17, 2021 – NBC News’ TODAY was the number-one morning show last week topping ABC’s “Good Morning America” in the key demo A25-54. The win marks 306 out of the last 311 weeks in first place. For six years in a row, TODAY has been number-one in the key demo at this point in the season.
Oklahoma City, OKoklahoman.com

OKC sports on TV for Thursday, August 26

7 p.m.;;T. Wash. at Southmoore;;YUROKC/mooresport.tv. 6 p.m.;;St. Louis at Pittsburgh;;BSPLUS/KREF-FM-AM 6 p.m.;;St. Louis at Pittsburgh;;BSPLUS/KREF-FM-AM 6 p.m.;;St. Louis at Pittsburgh;;BSPLUS/KREF-FM-AM 8 p.m.;;San Diego at L.A. Angels;;MLBNET. AUTO RACING. 7:55 a.m.;;Formula 1 Qualifying;;ESPN2. 6 p.m.;;NASCAR Series;;NBC. GOLF. 3:45 a.m.;;Curtis Cup;;GOLF. 9:30 a.m.;;European Tour;;GOLF. 11 a.m.;;BMW Championship;;GOLF. 2 p.m.;;BMW Championship;;NBC. 2 p.m.;;The...
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

ISL Renews TV Agreement with CBS Sports for Season 3

The International Swimming League (ISL) and CBS Sports are set to launch live coverage of Season 3 competitions on August 29 on CBS and on August 28 on the CBS Sports Network as part of their existing partnership through 2022. Highlighted by some of the world’s greatest swimmers back from...
TV & VideosKenosha News.com

TV highlights for Saturday, Aug. 28: On TV: Sports, Alaska, Hallmark

Today’s TV highlights include NASCAR racing, a Hallmark romance and a visit to Alaska:. Cars go really, really fast on NASCAR racing (6 p.m., NBC). On-field action with MLS soccer (6 p.m., Fox). Pompom squad tryouts can be murder in the 2021 shocker “Killer Cheer Mom” (7 p.m., Lifetime). The...
MLBtucson.com

Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper)
MLSMercury News

Bay Area TV Sports: What to watch on Sunday-Monday

Korn Ferry Tour: Children’s Hospital Champ. 4 p.m. GOLF. HS: IMG Academy (FL) at Bishop Sycamore (OH) 10:30 a.m. ESPN. Tokyo 2020: Table tennis; swimming; track and field 6 p.m. NBCSN. Tokyo 2020: Tennis; swim; volleyball; track; basketball midnight NBCSN. Soccer. Premier: Burnley vs. Leeds United 6 a.m. NBCSN. FIFA...
Utah StateCBS Sports

College football games on CBS Sports Network -- Watch San Jose State vs. Southern Utah live stream, TV channel

After a long wait and a wild offseason the 2021 college football season is finally here and is making its triumphant return Saturday. The Week 0 schedule really only gives fans just a little bit of a taste of what's to come in the 2021 season, it's nonetheless a special time for those who have been yearning and waiting for the sport's return. Of the five games on Saturday's schedule, two will be televised on CBS Sports Network and feature high-caliber quarterbacks who are leading teams with lofty aspirations in the Mountain West.
NFLBartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

TUBE VIEW: Bartlesville-area TV sports schedule

OKLAHOMA: Football press conference, noon, BALLY OK. COLLEGE FOOTBALL: College Football Live, 2 p.m., ESPN2. NCAA VOLLEYBALL: Lipscomb vs. Oklahoma, 3 p.m., BALLY OK. GOLF: 18 Holes, The Westin StoneBriar Club, 5:30 p.m., BALLY SW. TENNIS: U.S. Open, 6 p.m., ESPN. MLB: Colorado vs. Texas, 7 p.m., BALLY SW. OLYMPICS:...

Comments / 0

