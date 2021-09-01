Sports on TV

After a long wait and a wild offseason the 2021 college football season is finally here and is making its triumphant return Saturday. The Week 0 schedule really only gives fans just a little bit of a taste of what's to come in the 2021 season, it's nonetheless a special time for those who have been yearning and waiting for the sport's return. Of the five games on Saturday's schedule, two will be televised on CBS Sports Network and feature high-caliber quarterbacks who are leading teams with lofty aspirations in the Mountain West.