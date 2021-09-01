Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Review – Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

By Thomas Medina
waytoomany.games
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePathfinder: Kingmaker was a good, yet heavily flawed, game. The foundation was solid. Character customization was unparalleled, the understanding of adventuring on point, and it was a clear product of passion for RPGs. However, implementation left much to be desired, balance was absolutely crap, and the headlining kingdom making feature was uneven at best. Updates helped smooth things over, and it’s safe to say it’s in great condition now. Still, there’s a difference between a good to great game, and an amazing to phenomenal one. Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous isn’t just an absolutely phenomenal game. It’s an amazing RPG, at every level we expect from the genre today. It is in fact, possibly the best RPG I’ve ever played. And trust me, I’ve played A LOT of RPGs.

waytoomany.games

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrath#Morality#Pathfinder#This Fifth Crusade#Worldwound#Wotr#Mythic Paths
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
Related
Video GamesSiliconera

Vishnu Commands Light and Darkness in Shin Megami Tensei V

Today’s daily demon digest video for Shin Megami Tensei V focused on Vishnu, who is one of the principal deities of Hinduism. Vishnu is the being who creates, protects, and transforms the universe. In this game, Vishnu is a member of the Deity race. The mythological Vishnu can create Avatars such as Rama to protect the Earth when there is trouble.
ComicsPolygon

Warhammer 40K Sisters of Battle comic plays it too safe for a diversifying audience

I’m not sure if you were aware, but in the grim darkness of Warhammer 40,000’s far future there is only war. Despite the billions of mortal soldiers prosecuting that war, the camera more often than not lingers on the Space Marines. Over the years they’ve become the poster boys for an assortment of millennia-long attempted counter-genocides. But there are also nuns — very, very violent nuns — and this week those fightin’ nuns get their own comic book.
Video GamesPolygon

New Genshin Impact characters Baal and Aloy coming in 2.1 update

Genshin Impact’s giant update, The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia, is getting more content on Sept. 1. The 2.1 update, “Floating World Under the Moonlight,” will bring the main storyline in Inazuma to a close, and add new characters, additional boss fights, and two new islands to explore. And fishing is coming to Teyvat. (Everybody’s doing it!)
Video Gamestheplaystationbrahs.com

Arashi: Castles of Sin – The Review

Stealth, Japan, Shinobi. Each has its own special meaning and each has significance with a certain style. When I think about them, I think of them as art. The art of the style of stealth, the art of Japan is known for, and the art of the dedication of a Shinobi. Something about this time period has always interested me and has always made for some legendary stories. But does developer Endeavor One brings the art, style, and dedication? Let’s find out with Arashi: Castles of Sin for PlayStation VR.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Swords ‘n Magic and Stuff promises housing, mod support, world events, dungeons, and more in roadmap

There’s plenty of things to come for the cutesy cubic multiplayer RPG Swords ‘n Magic and Stuff, at least according to a roadmap update shared by the devs of Kindred Games. The map itself, which is embedded below, promises a wide variety of items in progress like housing, in-game mail, and a detailed stats panel, while other updates listed as coming soon include Mac support, alchemy, and fishing.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Netflix Show Kingdom Is Getting A Multiplayer Action RPG

Korean horror-thriller show Kingdom is getting a multiplayer action RPG spinoff. Kingdom: The Blood takes place in the same world as the K-zombie show and will be available on both PC and mobile when it launches. What do we know about Kingdom: The Blood?. The upcoming K-zombie RPG is being...
Video GamesNME

‘Pokemon Legends: Arceus’ is being compared to 15-year-old ‘Oblivion’

A new trailer for Pokemon Legends: Arceus has led fans to compare the game to the 2006 RPG, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. Following the reveal of a new Pokemon Legends: Arceus trailer yesterday (August 18), fans have begun dissecting the video frame by frame (thanks, GAMINGbible). One of the big sticking points seems to be the quality of the game’s trees.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

The 7 most important things coming with Destiny 2's The Witch Queen expansion

Considering she's the Hive goddess of deception, Savathûn doesn't seem all that great at keeping secrets. (Or does she? Etc and so on.) Today, Bungie gave Destiny 2 players their first real look at The Witch Queen expansion in the form of an hour-long reveal stream, which is embedded above. Or at least, the first look assuming you'd managed to avoid the juicy Pastebin, Notepad and Australian PlayStation store leaks, which at this point appear to have been confirmed as almost entirely accurate. Either way, the stream contained a ton of info about what's coming to Destiny 2 in The Witch Queen on 2 February 2022. Let's hit the biggest headlines:
Video Gamesmmobomb.com

Hardcore Deadman Mode Is Back In Old-School RuneScape, With $20,000 Prize To The Top Player

Six years ago was when Jagex first took Old School RuneScape players for a (very unsafe) ride on its Deadman servers, a hardcore PvP experience with greatly accelerated XP gain and punishing death penalties. Jagex ran three or four seasonal competitions per year, challenging the best players to persevere against the odds, with a cash prize going to the ultimate survivor. The last of these competitions took place in May 2020, but now it’s back, with several changes for 2021.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Watch a Warhammer 40,000 animation from Warhammer+ free for a limited time

When it was first rumored that Games Workshop were planning a streaming service, it seemed like kind of a naff deal. We've already got too many TV subscriptions, who wants to sign up for another one? (Even if it did end up providing a refuge for all the fan animators GW hired before the updated IP guidelines cracked down on them?) But Warhammer+ turned out to be more than Netflix with orks, providing access to an archive of magazines and ebooks, in-house hobby shows, premium access to official events, exclusive minis, apps, and so on.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Recompile Brings Cyberspace Platforming to PS5

Metroidvania in Cyberspace. Phigames’ and Dear Villagers’ Metroidvania hack n’ shoot ’em up Recompiles is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Recompiles takes place in a vast supercomputer and incorporates the nonlinear gameplay and exploration that is commonly associated with the Metroidvania genre. Interestingly the game’s narrative takes place in one second of real-time and it’s all played to a soundtrack that reacts to what is happening.
Video Gamesmobilemodegaming.com

Space Shooter – Discover How To Get Gems

Fans of old-school space shooter-adventure games are always looking out for a new game to get their hands on. I’ve been in search of one ever since I first encountered similar games like Galaga when I was a child. Fortunately, developer OneSoft has released a new game that brings the...
Video Gamespockettactics.com

Genshin Impact theater mechanicus – defences at the ready

Mihoyo’s open-world RPG Genshin Impact is full of content, including world quests, archon quests, exploration, and, of course, events. Genshin Impact theater mechanicus falls into the latter category as a limited-time event, featuring tower defence mechanics that offer you a different experience from what you usually find in the game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy