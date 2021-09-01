Cancel
Movies

Billie Eilish 'Happier Than Ever' Concert Film: How to Stream the Movie on Disney+ for Free

By Tim Chan
New Haven Register
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillie Eilish makes her Disney debut this weekend with Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, a new concert film from the singer streaming exclusively on Disney+. Billed as a “cinematic concert experience,” the new film features Eilish performing every song from her recent album, Happier Than Ever, in sequential order, while backed by artists like her brother, Finneas, the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and world-renowned Brazilian guitarist, Romero Lubambo.

BusinessPosted by
Best Life

Disney Is Shutting Down This Streaming Service by the End of the Year

Switching from traditional cable to streaming services has revolutionized the way we consume TV and movies. The boom in viewership has even brought a wave of new services along with it that make it easier than ever to have access to the kind of content you're looking for. But just like traditional cable, not all offerings will be around forever. Now, Disney has announced that it will be shutting down one streaming service by the end of the year. Read on to see which digital platform is getting the ax.
MoviesTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on September 2

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Thursday, Sept. 2 adds four new movies thanks to the rush of films added to Netflix at the top of the month. At No. 2 is Ryan Reynolds' The Green Lantern, at No. 4 is Martin Lawrence's Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, at No. 7 is Barbie: Big City. Big Dreams, and at No. 9 is Elizabeth Olsen's Wind River. That's something for everyone! Despite all the new movies on the list, none could dethrone He's All That, which sits at No. 1. We can do better than that, people.
TV & VideosPosted by
Best Life

Everyone's Talking About This Hilarious Mistake in a New Netflix Movie

The remake of 1999's teen rom-com She's All That, titled He's All that, premiered on Netflix on Friday. And while the major story is how social-media-star-turned-actor Addison Rae fared in her first film, another aspect has people talking, too. On TikTok, the platform that made Rae famous, a user went viral with a clip showing a major mistake in He's All That. The extremely noticeable flub happens during a scene in which Rae's character, Padgett, performs Katy Perry's hit song "Teenage Dream." Read on to see the snafu that made it into the film's final cut and to find out why everyone's talking about it.
TV SeriesPosted by
94.3 The Point

11 Netflix Shows That Were Canceled Too Soon

There's nothing worse than discovering a new show, binge-watching the whole thing, falling in love with it... and then finding out it's been canceled. Actually, scratch that. There is something worse: when said show ends on a cliffhanger. And unfortunately, when it comes to Netflix, that's happened a lot over the years.
MoviesVariety

Original Movies Are Becoming Streaming’s Most Popular Content, Led by Disney+

Even if they could be making more money from original movies if they were released via traditional theatrical distribution, it should come as some consolation to Disney that its movies have become the biggest draw among original programs on leading streaming services. That’s according to data provided exclusively to Variety...
Moviesmxdwn.com

Warner Bros and AMC Strike 45-Day Theatrical Run Deal

In the on going theater and streaming debate, theaters might have just won a small battle. AMC has announced that they have reached a deal with Warner Bros. to have an exclusive 45-day window for all of its theatrical releases in 2022, this also includes 2021 films such as The Matrix 4 and Dune.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

The Best Family Movies To Watch On Netflix

If you need a break from your regular Friday night binge and The Suicide Squad isn’t your cup of tea, now is the perfect time to hop over to Netflix and put on a good old-fashioned family film. Sometimes you just need that warm, fuzzy feeling only family movies can provide, the one that reminds you of what’s really important in life.
ElectionsPosted by
GoldDerby

Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ tracks, ranked: Fans voted for their favorite song on her new album [POLL RESULTS]

After Billie Eilish released her new album, “Happier Than Ever,” we polled our readers to find out their favorite track out of the 16 in the collection. And the results were somewhat surprising. Though she preceded the album with five singles, fans’ favorite song by far was the one whose video she released the day the album dropped on July 30: the title track. SEEBillie Eilish songs, ranked: We rank her 21 greatest hits (so far), including her latest, ‘Happier Than Ever’ Nearly half of all respondents (49.32%) picked “Happier Than Ever” as the best on the album. In fact, it was...
EntertainmentPosted by
GoldDerby

Billie Eilish (‘Happier Than Ever’) spends its third straight week at number-one, as we predicted

Billie Eilish‘s “Happier Than Ever” holds on to the number-one spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart for the tracking week ending August 19, as our users predicted it would, but it was a close call. It’s the album’s third straight week at number-one. “Happier Than Ever” maintained its position with 60,000 equivalent album units, which are calculated by combining album sales, individual track sales, and online streams. That’s the lowest total for a chart-topper since Taylor Swift‘s “Evermore” led for its third week back in January with 56,000 units. But Eilish’s number was enough to make “Happier” the first album...
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Billie Eilish's 'Happier Than Ever' Stationary at No.1 on Billboard 200 Chart for Third Week

Meanwhile, Dan + Shay arrives at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 album chartwith their latest studio album, 'Good Things' after earning 33,000 equivalent album units this week. AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish continues to reign Billboard 200 album chart with "Happier Than Ever". The singer's latest album stays atop the chart for a third straight week after 60,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending August 19, according to MRC Data.
Behind Viral VideosBoston Globe

TikTok arrives on some different screens

In a TikTok video uploaded on Aug. 9, Addison Rae lip-syncs to 12 seconds of the song “Stay,” by Myra Molloy. She wears a silver-studded strappy yellow dress and cherry-red lipstick. An out-of-frame hand reaches in to dust setting powder on her full face of makeup. As the tune turns instrumental, the look is completed, with a quick zoom-in, zoom-out, a head tilt, and a smile. The video has nearly a million likes, a fraction of the 5.4 billion total likes on her account.
MoviesWired

Eternals and the Movies That Can Save All Movies

The Monitor is a weekly column devoted to everything happening in the WIRED world of culture, from movies to memes, TV to Twitter. For the past year and a half, there’s been little to do about the state of cinema besides hand-wring. Obviously, we’ve done our fair share. And really, what else is there? When Covid-19 crash-landed on Earth, theaters shut down, and that was pretty much the least of the world’s problems. Since then, film lovers have spent a lot of time with video-on-demand and Hollywood has devoted its attention to, well, figuring out what the hell to do. Should they hold all their releases until theaters can fully reopen? Throw everything on streaming? Something hybrid? At this point the industry has tried almost everything—with varying results.
Musicthe-standard.org

Johns: Is Billie truly "Happier than Ever"?

On July 30, Billie Eilish released her greatly anticipated second record “Happier than Ever.” Which leads us to the most important question we will ever have to answer in our lives: is she actually “happier than ever” or is it all a ruse?. When doing an initial run-through of this...
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Netflix Movies to Enjoy Theatrical Screenings Season in Korea's CGV Cinemas

Global streaming giant Netflix has teamed with South Korea’s largest cinema chain CJ CGV to give theatrical releases to seven Netflix Original movies. The Korean-language titles will be given a limited 13-day run (Sept. 1-12, 2021) in 80 CGV multiplexes. More from Variety. Netflix Sets 'Tudum' Global Fan Event, With...

