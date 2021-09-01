Billie Eilish 'Happier Than Ever' Concert Film: How to Stream the Movie on Disney+ for Free
Billie Eilish makes her Disney debut this weekend with Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, a new concert film from the singer streaming exclusively on Disney+. Billed as a “cinematic concert experience,” the new film features Eilish performing every song from her recent album, Happier Than Ever, in sequential order, while backed by artists like her brother, Finneas, the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and world-renowned Brazilian guitarist, Romero Lubambo.www.nhregister.com
