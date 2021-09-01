Red Sox's Chaim Bloom: 'Everyone in This Organization That Isn't Vaccinated Pains Me'
The Boston Red Sox entered Wednesday with a 75-59 record, third in the American League East and fighting for a wild-card spot with the New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics. They've also had an outbreak of COVID-19 that has sidelined, among other members of the roster and coaching staff, Xander Bogaerts, Hirokazu Sawamura, Martin Perez, Matt Barnes, Enrique Hernandez and Christian Arroyo.bleacherreport.com
Comments / 0