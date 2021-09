JoJo Siwa knows how to bring some sparkle to just about everything. On the latest episode of Success With Jess, a podcast hosted by JoJo's mom, Jessalyn Siwa, JoJo and her girlfriend Kylie Prew stopped by for an interview about their relationship. During the chat, JoJo and Kylie discussed how they met, what it was like going from best friends to something more and then, eventually, their experience asking each other out.