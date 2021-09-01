List Certificate Details from Hosts using PowerCLI

Using the vSphere client, there is a way to view the properties of a datastore (under Configuration tab, Storage) where it shows the Extent information which includes the UUID information on the LUN. Is there a way to view the same information in PowerCLI? Here's what I'm trying to do - given a datastore, I would like to identify the storage device which is holding it, preferably using something unique like the UUID. In the case of EMC devices at least, it contains the WWN for the device, so we can match up this with the storage information visible from the SAN. I've browsed the objects within get-datastore | get-view, but none of them seem to expose this.