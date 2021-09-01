Cancel
List Certificate Details from Hosts using PowerCLI

By amirpfpa
vmware.com
 5 days ago

I am using Powercli from Powershell. Looking to list the details of all the hosts certificates connected to the VCSA. The command "get-vmhost" will list all the hosts connected to the Vcsa. Looking particularly to list the "issuer" of the certificates for all the hosts. Any tips would be nice. This information can be obtained from the Web client by going to each hosts and then checking the certificate "issuer" for each host. We have a large environment. Looking forward to a powercli script that can accomplish this in one go.

communities.vmware.com

#Powershell#Extensiondata#Configmanager#Certissuer#Certificateinfo#Certexpiration#Notafter#Certstatus
