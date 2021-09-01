Cathedral Prep announces 2021 athletic hall of fame class induction ceremony date

BEEKMANTOWN | Ten names will be part of the first Hall of Fame class at Beekmantown Central School. Those selected will be honored during Alumni Weekend on Oct. 1-3. "These individuals truly represent what Eagle Pride is all about," said a statement on the Hall of Fame announcement. "This is the first class of Beekmantown’s very unique Hall of Fame, which will consist of not only just athletes but those who have achieved greatness or contributed to our school in incredible ways. Inductees will have distinguished themselves from so many others in our storied district to merit the special recognition of being a member of the Beekmantown CSD Hall of Fame."