Cathedral Prep announces 2021 athletic hall of fame class induction ceremony date
The Cathedral Prep athletic department released its upcoming hall of fame class induction date with the 2021 class set to be inducted on Thursday, October 14th. The 13th ever class of the Cathedral Prep Athletic Hall of Fame will be inducted on Thursday, October 14th. The event begins at 7pm in the Mullen Gymnasium and is free and open to the public. One night later, this group will be honored at halftime of the football game vs. Butler.www.yourerie.com
Comments / 0