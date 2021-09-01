Review – Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions

A few years ago, Creed: Rise to Glory was released to VR devices. While not exactly the best showcase of a first-person combat game in VR, it ended up being a lot better than expected. Not only being a pretty alright boxing game in VR, but also doubling as an excellent fitness piece of software. Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions is developer Survios’ second foray into porting the Rocky/Creed franchise into a video game, but weirdly enough, it’s not a virtual reality game at all. Which is bizarre considering VR is all that Survios has worked on in the past. Is this a way to cater to a larger audience? Well, let’s see if this was a smart decision or not.