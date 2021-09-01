Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Pokemon Go September 2021 Field Research Tasks and Rewards

By Dejan Kacurov
futuregamereleases.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrainers, a new month has begun and a new set of Field Research tasks and rewards are now available in Pokemon Go. September 2021 offers a variety of Field Research tasks and rewards and a new Research Breakthgouhg encounter. Starting from September 1, 2021, at 10 PM to October 1, 2021, at 1 PM, collecting the seven stamps will grant you Ditto or Shiny Ditto.

www.futuregamereleases.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pokemon Go#Weather#The Go Battle League#Treecko#Sudowoodo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Pokemon
Related
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Can Shellos be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

There are lots of shiny variants to existing Pokemon, but can Shellos be shiny in Pokemon GO? With two upcoming spotlight hours devoted to both forms of the Sea Slug Pokemon, players are readying their Poke Balls and clearing their schedules to capture both variants of Shellos, and maybe, just strike it gold with a possible shiny.
Video Gamesnewsbrig.com

Can you catch Legendary Pokemon in the wild in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO trainers are always looking for ways to get their hands on legendary Pokemon, and with good reason too. Like in the main series games, legendaries are often far superior to ordinary Pokemon. They typically have larger stats as well as more expansive movepools. Some of them might even...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Best moveset for Zacian in Pokemon Go

Now that the Galar region’s Legendary Zacian has finally debuted in Pokemon Go, Trainers will likely be wondering what the best moveset for this powerful Fairy-type Pokemon is. As part of the Ultra Unlock 2021: Sword & Shield event, a number of Galar region Pokemon have been added to the...
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Pokemon Go Players What is your Favorite Event?

Pokemon Go is one of the games where there are evens for all sorts of occasions. One might think that the events are often held in real-life settings, but that is not the case. Ever since its release, there have been one or two events tops where people were gathering...
Video GamesTwinfinite

Oshawott Is on the Way for Pokemon GO September Community Day

Earlier today, Niantic revealed in a blog post that Oshawott will be the featured creature for Pokemon GO’s September Community Day event. This is the first time since January 2020 that a Water-type starter will be the single featured ‘mon for Community Day. Starting at 11 AM local time until...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

How to Beat Zamazenta in Pokemon GO: Best Raid Counters for Zamazenta

Trainers want to learn how to beat Zamazenta in Pokemon GO following the Galar-centric Ultra Unlock reveal. Zamazenta and its "Warrior Pokemon" counterpart, Zacian, can be found in five-star raids throughout the rest of August 2021. The two legendary wolves serve as Galar's staunch protectors and are known in legend and myth as the sword and shield of the region. Stories say they once helped take down a terrible creature and save the realm from peril. Zamazenta, particularly, served as a bastion of strength, able to shrug off hits with ease.
Video GamesGamespot

Every Pokemon Game On Nintendo Switch

Pokemon Unite is a new, fast-paced MOBA that's just landed on Nintendo Switch, giving Pokemon fans another strong game to check out on the popular platform. For those new to the Pokemon franchise, or anyone looking for more monster-battling and monster-catching action, there are plenty of great Pokemon games on Nintendo Switch spanning multiple genres. From free-to-play spin-offs through to full RPG adventures, Switch owners are spoilt for choice when it comes to the widely-adored franchise.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Pokemon GO Sword and Shield updates leaked

This afternoon Pokemon GO data appeared in the latest update to the APK file for the game. Per data shared in the latest update, Niantic is preparing Pokemon for not only Generation 8 (Sword and Shield), but the rest of the Pokemon generations that are already in the game in part. This is not the first time Niantic has indicated that Sword, Shield, and beyond will be fully integrated into Pokemon GO.
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Pokemon Go PokeStop Nomination Feature Postponed

Trainers, Niantic and Pokemon Go announced that they’re still working on the PokeStop nomination feature. Back on August 10, 2021, Niantic and Pokemon Go announced that Pokemon Go players will not be able to nominate PokeStop for a week, but it turns out they’re still working on the PokeStop nomination feature and it should be back up and running by next Wednesday, August 25, 2021.
Video GamesComicBook

Pokemon Go Announces Next Community Day Pokemon

Pokemon Go will have a Community Day in September focusing on Oshawott, the Water-type Starter Pokemon of the Unova region. The announcement, which was widely expected by many Pokemon Go fans, was made today on the game's website. The next Community Day event will take place on September 19 from 11 AM to 5 PM local time. Pokemon Go will add the Shiny version of Oshawott to the game, and Oshawott will have a boosted spawn rate during the event. In something of a surprise, Samurott, Oshawott's final evolution, will gain two new moves during Community Day. Not only will Samurott learn the move Hydro Cannon when evolved during or immediately after the event, the move Razor Shell will also be added to Samurott's movepool as a permanent addition. Razor Shell will be a new move for Pokemon Go and no stats are currently available to determine its effectiveness (and whether it has any buffs or debuffs in PvP play). The event will also have a 3x XP bonus.
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

Pokemon GO: How to Catch Hoopa

The Psychic/Ghost-type Pokémon Hoopa has been making an appearance during some of the recent events in Pokemon GO. Along with the event quests directly related to Hoopa, its unique rings have also been floating in the sky of Pokemon GO’s AR world. Many players are wondering if these large rings have any significant meaning other than visual decor. The Ultra Unlock event for 2021 is coming to a close at the end of this month, which makes sense why players are scrambling to figure out how to capture this rare monster. Read on to learn how to catch Hoopa in Pokemon GO.
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Pokemon Go Zamazenta Release is Right Around the Corner

Trainers, Zamazenta, the Fighting-type Legendary Pokemon introduced in Gen 8, is coming to Pokemon Go in five-star Raids as part of the Ultra Unlock 2021 Sword and Shield event. The Legendary Pokemon Zamazenta is coming to Pokemon Go on August 26, 2021, at 10 AM local time and will be...
Video GamesGamespot

Free WarioWare Demo Out Now On Switch eShop

A free demo of WarioWare: Get It Together is now available on the Nintendo eShop. The demo lets you sample a selection of microgames from the upcoming title ahead of its release on Switch next month. Like previous WarioWare games, Get It Together features a collection of short, zany rapid-fire...
Video Gameshowtogeek.com

Pokemon Go Changes PokéStops and Gym Range Back To 80 Meters

Recently, Pokémon Go developer Niantic reverted the interaction range for PokéStops and Gyms back to its pre-pandemic range of 40 meters. Needless to say, the player base wasn’t thrilled with this move. Thankfully, the company decided to listen to players and revert the range to 80 meters. For some players...
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Pokemon Go: Ultra Unlock 2021 Part 3 featuring 5 new wild Pokemons

Pokemon Go Fest 2021 continues with the final part of our Ultra unlock event- Part 3: Sword and Shield. No one has predicted that Pokemon originally discovered in the Galar region of pokemon sword and pokemon Shield would be making their pokemon go debuts. This Pokemon Go ultra-unlock 2021 event...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Pokemon GO radius for PokeStops and Gyms to stay at 80 meters

Pokemon GO players have voiced some concerns about the game in recent weeks, and more specifically, changes to the set radius. It wasn’t too long ago that Niantic was set on pulling back on how far players could interact with PokeStops and POI. Originally, things changed things up due to the coronavirus pandemic. But some since restrictions on entering public places have been lifted in recent months, Niatic was ready to change the official Pokemon GO radius back to 40 meters.

Comments / 0

Community Policy