STOCKTON — Without St. Mary's senior wideout Jadyn Marshall, the Rams' first touchdown of the season doesn't happen. It was in the first quarter of the Rams' opening game at De La Salle, with St. Mary's trailing 10-3. The Spartans had just scored a field goal to extend their lead to seven. The Rams were ready to strike back. On the ensuing play, quarterback Cruz Herrera looked deep to his left.