Attorney Of Boulder Mass Shooting Suspect Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa Raises Concerns About Competency To Stand Trial

By Raetta Holdman
CBS Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33UIN3_0bjq1TEQ00

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa faces 10 counts of murder and dozens of other charges in the mass shooting in Boulder that took place earlier this year . Ten people died when a gunman opened fire in March.

On Wednesday his attorney filed a motion raising concerns about his competency to stand trial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t4ioS_0bjq1TEQ00

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa (credit: CBS)

He’s due in court on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, construction is underway at the scene of the King Soopers where the shooting happened. A spokesperson for the grocery chain says it is using feedback from associates and customers to redesign the Table Mesa store.

King Soopers say it hopes to reopen the store either late this year or early next year.

