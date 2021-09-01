Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

Vaccinations Will Be Required At Orpheum, State, Pantages Theaters In Minneapolis

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 5 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’re looking forward to seeing “Disney’s Frozen” or “Oklahoma!” when they come to downtown Minneapolis this fall, you’d better make sure you have proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Hennepin Theatre Trust announced Wednesday that it will require vaccinations from all eligible guests at its three biggest downtown theaters — the Orpheum, the State, and the Pantages.

“The health and safety of everyone who enters our historic theatres is of the utmost importance and concern,” Mark Nerenhausen, president and CEO of Hennepin Theatre Trust, said. “As we continue to monitor current state and national data, we want to do as much as possible to aid in reducing the risk and spread of COVID-19.”

That’s not all; Hennepin Theatre Trust also announced that all guests will be required to wear face masks while in the venue aside from when actively eating or drinking in designated areas.

The vaccination requirement won’t be required for guests under the age of 12.

The theater group also said that those who “require an accommodation for the vaccine requirement due to a medical reason or a sincerely held religious belief that prevents vaccination may present proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours in advance of the event or a negative antigen test taken within 24 hours in advance of the event.”

The policy goes into effect immediately and will be in place at least through the end of the year.

More information is available here .

