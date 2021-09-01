Miller student government president makes case for student vaccine mandate

At the University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine, we have witnessed the quick resurgence of coronavirus cases over the past few weeks. As a third-year medical student, I have seen the people behind the statistics: parents crying because their teenager may need a heart transplant after she recovers from COVID-19; nurses holding severely ill patients’ hands as they are anesthetized before intubation, knowing this might be the end; nurses tears visible through face shields as they tell patients to think of their families and all the happy moments they shared.