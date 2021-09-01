Logan Health launches weekly COVID-19 hospitalization data

Logan Health is now publishing COVID-19 hospitalization data on a weekly basis for community members to view.

Every Wednesday the Kalispell hospital plans to update its website with figures breaking down the number of hospitalizations, number of patients in the Intensive Care Unit, and the number of patients on ventilators.

The figures also differentiate patients who are vaccinated from non-vaccinated.

Logan Health

Logan Health spokesperson Chris Leopold says the numbers have been shared on a regular basis with media, but the decision was made to share the information now with the general public.

"We just want to be transparent with our community," Leopold said, "It does kind of tell a story, you know, in terms of vaccinations and just gives them an idea of what's going on at their local hospital."

The decision was made in line with a recent uptick of COVID-19 cases statewide and in Flathead County. "With the current surge, this is something that we're wanting to keep our community in the loop on," Leopold said.

For more information visit their website here .

The Montana COVID-19 tracking website reports a total of 14,828 confirmed cases in Flathead County including 13,745 recoveries and 126 deaths. There were 957 active cases as of Wednesday.

There have been 76,527 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered and 37,219 residents are fully vaccinated -- representing 42% of the eligible population in Flathead County.