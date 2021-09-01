Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newark, NJ

NJ hospital fires staffers for bogus COVID-19 vaccination cards

By Brenda Flanagan
Posted by 
NJ Spotlight
NJ Spotlight
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gov. Murphy said he doesn't think fake vaccination cards are widespread. A “handful” of staffers at Newark’s University Hospital were fired after they tried to pass off bogus COVID-19 vaccination cards, apparently to beat the hospital’s mandatory vaccination requirement. The Manhattan District Attorney on Tuesday charged a Lyndhurst woman with selling fake vaccination cards on Instagram under the account @AntiVaxMomma.

www.njspotlight.com

Comments / 38

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

Montclair, NJ
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
305K+
Views
ABOUT

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

 http://www.njspotlight.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lyndhurst, NJ
Newark, NJ
Government
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Health
City
Manhattan, NY
Lyndhurst, NJ
Government
City
Newark, NY
Manhattan, NY
Health
Lyndhurst, NJ
Health
Manhattan, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shereef Elnahal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Vaccinations#Bogus#Covid 19#University Hospital#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
PoliticsPosted by
NJ Spotlight

NJ launches website with Ida resources and information

An award-winning journalist, Briana Vannozzi serves as the anchor for NJ Spotlight News. She's worked in several capacities since joining the news division in 2012, as interim anchor and senior correspondent after years of general assignment reporting as a multimedia journalist. Vannozzi began her television journalism career by cutting her teeth on New Jersey State House politics for New Jersey Network News. And later as a news radio correspondent at FM News 101.9 in New York City. A Burlington County native, she's honored to be serving and covering her home state.
Jersey City, NJPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Building back better, a race against time

Gov. Murphy: ‘Any investment we can make in the years ahead in resilient infrastructure will be investment that will help us’. In one Jersey City neighborhood, a year-long, multimillion-dollar sewer pipe replacement project — the city’s attempt at resilient infrastructure — wasn’t a match for Tropical Storm Ida, which overwhelmed the sewer system. Mayor Steve Fulop said he was meeting with the city’s sewer contractors to talk about increasing the number of catch basins so that they can feed more stormwater into the sewers.
Public HealthPosted by
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight News: September 3, 2021

The recovery begins. Cleanup efforts are underway around the state. Residents are picking up the pieces in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ida, the deadliest storm in New Jersey since Superstorm Sandy. Friday, officials announced 1,671 positive cases and 11 new deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, there have...
HealthPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Overdose deaths rising and may set record

New Jersey experienced a record number of overdose deaths during the first half of this year, according to state data, and could surpass the all-time high number of drug-related fatalities recorded in 2020 if the current pattern holds. Between January and the end of June, 1,626 New Jerseyans lost their...
PoliticsPosted by
NJ Spotlight

NJ’s eviction moratorium ends for middle-income tenants

An award-winning journalist, Briana Vannozzi serves as the anchor for NJ Spotlight News. She's worked in several capacities since joining the news division in 2012, as interim anchor and senior correspondent after years of general assignment reporting as a multimedia journalist. Vannozzi began her television journalism career by cutting her teeth on New Jersey State House politics for New Jersey Network News. And later as a news radio correspondent at FM News 101.9 in New York City. A Burlington County native, she's honored to be serving and covering her home state.
Camden, NJPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Three people arrested for buying and selling ‘ghost guns’ in NJ and PA

NJ attorney general’s office is working across state lines to prosecute gun traffickers. The attorneys general of New Jersey and Pennsylvania announced they have arrested three people for allegedly purchasing untraceable, partially assembled firearms in Philadelphia, then selling them fully assembled in Camden, New Jersey. Fifteen “ghost guns,” including six AR-style assault weapons, were taken off the street in undercover operations. Officials say the alleged traffickers took advantage of a federal loophole that means partially assembled guns are not subject to the same background checks or serial-number requirements as other firearms.
Public HealthPosted by
NJ Spotlight

No questions asked as people line up for COVID-19 booster shots

Some people who got their initial COVID-19 shots when vaccines first became available in New Jersey are lining up to get booster shots, even though they may not meet the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s strict eligibility requirements. Right now, third shots are supposed to be limited to people with compromised immune systems or people who have had organ transplants. But those administering the shots don’t ask for that information and many people don’t tell.
Public HealthPosted by
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight News: August 31, 2021

New evidence shows the coronavirus vaccines provide strong protection against severe illness, even with the delta variant spreading widely throughout the U.S. That data was presented Monday to a panel of vaccine advisors at the CDC as they discussed the potential need for booster shots. Tuesday, officials announced 1,642 new,...
AnimalsPosted by
NJ Spotlight

5

We don’t know what’s on the spotted lanternfly’s summer reading list but suspect that it includes Kerouac’s “On the Road” or other paeans to adventures on highways and byways. The mesmerizing bug is, after all, nothing if not an accomplished hitchhiker. As New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas Fisher said Monday, “The spotted lanternfly’s excellent hitchhiking skills on all types of transportation have allowed it to spread…”
Public HealthPosted by
NJ Spotlight

As demand surges, health experts warn against taking ivermectin to treat COVID-19

FDA advises against using the drug to prevent or treat COVID-19, but prescriptions are rising. Among the unvaccinated, some are seeking alternative protections against COVID-19, which efforts can come with dangerous consequences. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting a surge in prescriptions for the drug ivermectin, despite warnings from the agency and the Food and Drug Administration against using it.
LawPosted by
NJ Spotlight

State arbiter rules Wayne can enforce vaccine mandate for all municipal workers

An award-winning journalist, Briana Vannozzi serves as the anchor for NJ Spotlight News. She's worked in several capacities since joining the news division in 2012, as interim anchor and senior correspondent after years of general assignment reporting as a multimedia journalist. Vannozzi began her television journalism career by cutting her teeth on New Jersey State House politics for New Jersey Network News. And later as a news radio correspondent at FM News 101.9 in New York City. A Burlington County native, she's honored to be serving and covering her home state.
KidsPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Pandemic’s impact on children needs attention, experts say

Children usually don’t get as sick as adults from COVID-19 and, while the number of new diagnoses has been rising for youngsters in New Jersey and nationwide, their cases remain a small slice of the overall pandemic pie. But kids remain critical vectors for pathogens like the coronavirus, experts note,...
EducationPosted by
NJ Spotlight

More NJ children hospitalized with COVID-19 as fight continues over school masks

Some parents have sued to block Gov. Phil Murphy’s mask mandate for schools. As the first day of school nears, cases of COVID-19 among children in New Jersey are rising: The number of children hospitalized with the disease jumped from two in early July to 14 last week. Gov. Phil Murphy mandated everyone returning to school, staff and students alike, must wear masks to stem COVID-19’s spread, which is now driven by the highly infectious delta variant of the coronavirus.
Income TaxPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Business Report: Medicare reimbursement, rebate checks, NJ Transit study

New Jersey’s hospitals are getting some added resources at a crucial time. Thanks to a change in the way Medicare reimburses for patient care, New Jersey’s hospitals will get close to $150 million in additional funding. Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-9th) say the money will help address the doctor shortage in the state. The New Jersey Hospital Association concurs, saying the funding “levels the playing field for New Jersey” and will allow health systems to keep critical caregivers in the state.

Comments / 0

Community Policy