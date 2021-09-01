NJ hospital fires staffers for bogus COVID-19 vaccination cards
Gov. Murphy said he doesn't think fake vaccination cards are widespread. A “handful” of staffers at Newark’s University Hospital were fired after they tried to pass off bogus COVID-19 vaccination cards, apparently to beat the hospital’s mandatory vaccination requirement. The Manhattan District Attorney on Tuesday charged a Lyndhurst woman with selling fake vaccination cards on Instagram under the account @AntiVaxMomma.www.njspotlight.com
