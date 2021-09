Con Edison is preparing for potential outages across the city as New Yorkers brace for the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

They tell News 12 they are calling for extra crews to assist with any outages.

Con Edison is also urging residents to sign up for text alerts.

To report a power outage to Con Edison: Click HERE or call 1-800-752-6633



Outage map: Click HERE