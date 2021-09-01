Cancel
Beaverhead County, MT

Commission approves Dell-area cell tower

dillontribune.com
 7 days ago

Cell phone customers in the Dell area may get better reception with the county’s approval of the construction of a new cell phone tower by the airport. The 199-foot tall tower would be built roughly a mile east of the Dell Airport airstrip, on a 75-square-foot section of land owned by the Lee Martinell Company, County Planner Rob Macioroski told the Beaverhead County Commissioners Aug. 23. The tower-construction company, Skyway Towers LLC, intends to build the new tower to improve cellular service in the area between Dell and Kidd, whose calls are dropped regularly. The tower is designed to have space for at least three cell phone company providers’ equipment.

www.dillontribune.com

