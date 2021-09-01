Residents raising alarms (again) about busy Westwood road

CINCINNATI — It was deja vu for Westwood resident Kerry Rundle McIver when she heard about another crash Tuesday near her home on Harrison Avenue in Westwood.

"It happens all the time," she told WCPO Wednesday. "These poles get replaced all the time. People are always getting injured, and I'm just sick of it, you know?"

WCPO first reported on the seemingly crash-prone stretch of road earlier this year, after a driver lost control of their vehicle and crashed into McIver's fence . Since then, the city's improvements to the area have included some new signage, but not much else.

"I'm not satisfied with what's happened because I don't feel like it's really made a difference," she said.

The new curve-warning signs seemed to reduce crashes for a short time, McIver said, but the impact has been limited.

"Feels like Band-Aids," she said. "It's clear that there's a problem. It's clear that there's a lot of work that needs to be done on our block."

City Councilman Steve Goodin said he has requested that the city's Department of Transportation and Engineering address that specific block of Harrison Avenue but added that he's still waiting for specifics on what changes will be made.

"We cannot have cars running off the road over and over," he said.

In a motion filed earlier this year, Goodin asked DOTE to allocate $1.5 million for repairs of roads around Cincinnati, including this stretch of Harrison Avenue. That motion was approved as part of the city's budget negotiations in June.