Afghanistan updates: Top Pentagon officials speak to war veterans: ‘It was not in vain’

The Taliban's bid to form a government in Afghanistan has run into trouble with reports of fighting between the various factions of the outfit. Reports say group co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar was injured in a gunfight with fighters of the Haqqani Network in Kabul on Friday night. Some reports had said just before the fighting was reported that Baradar, known as Baradar the Butcher, would become the head of the new Taliban government in Kabul.