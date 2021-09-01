Cancel
Military

Afghanistan updates: Top Pentagon officials speak to war veterans: ‘It was not in vain’

wutqfm.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KABUL, Afghanistan) — With the U.S. military and diplomatic withdrawal now complete after 20 years in Afghanistan, the Taliban has taken over the country, including the Kabul airport, the site of an often-desperate evacuation effort the past two weeks. But even as the last American troops were flown out to...

wutqfm.com

Comments / 0

MilitaryLima News

Tanks, attack helicopters, drones … Taliban thanks U.S.

KABUL, Afghanistan – When Taliban fighters rode triumphantly into Kabul airport early last Tuesday, they did so on U.S. supplied pickup trucks, wearing U.S.-supplied uniforms and brandishing U.S.-supplied M4 and M16 rifles. Then they spent hours examining the bonanza of materiel that American troops unintentionally bequeathed them in what had been the U.S.’ last redoubt in Afghanistan.
WorldPosted by
IBTimes

Taliban Leader Baradar The Butcher Injured In Fighting With Haqqani Network In Kabul, Say Reports

The Taliban's bid to form a government in Afghanistan has run into trouble with reports of fighting between the various factions of the outfit. Reports say group co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar was injured in a gunfight with fighters of the Haqqani Network in Kabul on Friday night. Some reports had said just before the fighting was reported that Baradar, known as Baradar the Butcher, would become the head of the new Taliban government in Kabul.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
WDBO

The Latest: Top Republican says Taliban holding Americans

WASHINGTON — The top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee says some Americans who have been trying to get out of Afghanistan since the U.S. military left are sitting in airplanes at an airport ready to leave but the Taliban are not letting them take off. Rep. Michael McCaul...
WorldPosted by
WGAU

Taliban say they took Panjshir, last holdout Afghan province

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — The Taliban said Monday they seized the last province not in their control after their blitz through Afghanistan last month, overrunning forces who had opposed their takeover. Thousands of Taliban fighters charged into eight districts of Panjshir province overnight, according to witnesses from the area...
POTUSABC7 Chicago

FACT CHECK: Trump, others wrong on US equipment left with Taliban in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON -- The Taliban have seized both political power and significant U.S.-supplied firepower in their whirlwind takeover of Afghanistan, recovering guns, ammunition, helicopters and other modern military equipment from Afghan forces who surrendered it. But the gear the Taliban have obtained isn't worth the $80 billion or more being claimed...
WorldWashington Post

After jubilation, Pakistan faces dilemma as Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan inspires religious militants

In the two weeks since Kabul fell to the Taliban on Aug. 15, Pakistan’s typically fractious political voices joined in something rare: unison. Imran Khan, Pakistan’s prime minister, applauded Afghans for tearing free of the “shackles of slavery.” His political opponents, including leaders of Islamist parties, congratulated the Taliban for its “historic victory” over American imperialism. A half-dozen retired Pakistani army generals publicly celebrated. So did extremist groups that are sworn enemies of Pakistan’s generals and government.
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Afghan Civil War 'Likely, Top US General Says

WASHINGTON - Afghanistan will "likely" erupt in civil war, the top U.S. general told U.S. media Saturday, warning that those conditions could see a resurgence of terrorist groups in the country. As American forces began their withdrawal, the Taliban took over Afghanistan in a lightning campaign, with only the northern...
PoliticsLongmont Daily Times-Call

Ralph Josephsohn: Debacle in Afghanistan

On Sept. 11, 2001, Al Qaeda terrorists launched coordinated suicide attacks against the United States orchestrated by Osama Bin Laden. Terrorists hijacked four commercial aircraft in flight. Two smashed into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in the City of New York , the third slammed into the Pentagon outside Washington, D.C., the fourth crashed in a vacant field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The toll of the carnage included 2,977 deaths, and some 6,000 injuries. The first tower as it billowed smoke was broadcast live to a national television audience. This evoked incredulity. When an aircraft careened into the second tower, incredulity became reality, penetrating not only the outer edifice of the tower, but also the nation’s soul. When the towers collapsed into a pile of rubble, the hideous monster of terrorism revealed its heinous face.

