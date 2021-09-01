Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Washington still has no name but bears higher expectations

By STEPHEN WHYNO
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BwoZq_0bjq0O1o00
1 of 3

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Before Washington gets a new name, Ron Rivera’s team has one more chance to add another division title.

After winning the NFC East at 7-9 in Rivera’s first year, Washington faces higher expectations in what should be the final season before a new moniker is unveiled. Ryan Fitzpatrick was signed to put a veteran quarterback in charge, and it might take a little “FitzMagic” to reach the playoffs again for an organization straddling the line between wanting to win now and building a sustainable contender for the first time in decades.

“If you have success and it’s premature and it builds this air about you, that’s not right: You get your butt kicked,” Rivera said. “If for whatever reason we come out and say, ‘Well, we arrived, man, we got this,’ then we’re not going to get better. We’re not going to go back and learn from the basics. We’re not going to understand what it takes to get back to where we need to be.”

With Fitzpatrick, top receiver Terry McLaurin and second-year back Antonio Gibson running the show on offense and a stacked defense led by reigning AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young and stalwart defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, Washington should again be in the mix for first in the NFC East.

The defense that ranked second in the NFL last season added first-round pick Jamin Davis at linebacker and gets safety Landon Collins back from an torn Achilles tendon.

Even if there’s some regression, the pass rush powered by Young and Montez Sweat is enough to give opposing QBs some fits and make defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio’s unit one of the best in the league.

“I really try not to give ourselves a ceiling,” Young said. “We got everything on paper. But at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter. It’s what we put out on the field and being consistent and just going out there and having to do it every single day.”

Even more than consistency, Rivera is worried about his team’s maturity. He expressed frustration early in training camp over Washington having one of the lowest rates of vaccinations among players and tried to hammer home the message that it could prove costly during the season.

A first-place schedule with games against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints will test how ready Washington is to win now. Even with a young group, there’s a belief in the front office that it’s possible.

“We think we can win with these players, develop these guys, and we can have these guys here for a long time,” general manager Martin Mayhew said. “And that’s what the plan is.”

FITZMAGIC TIME

Fitzpatrick, now 38, is set to start for a ninth different team. He beat out surprise playoff performer Taylor Heinicke in a QB competition that was far more a coronation for Fitzpatrick than anything else, but it gave the well-traveled Harvard grad the opportunity to grow into Washington’s leader right away.

“I want to be the guy that when we are in the fourth quarter or facing some adversity and people don’t know what to do, they can look at me,” he said.

“I have been through a lot in my career and have been through a lot in my life and I just try and stay steady. I want to be the same guy every day and the same guy in those situations. If I can provide a calmness for them in those biggest moments, that is the guy I want to be.”

CHASING SACKS

Young and Sweat spent time looking up league and franchise records for sacks and aren’t afraid of the challenge of trying to chase them down. Washington used a first-round pick on a defensive lineman each year from 2017 to 2020 — Allen, Payne, Sweat and Young — so the building blocks are there to break a record or two.

“It’s about performance, not about potential,” Del Rio said. “There are a lot of teams with potential that don’t do a whole lot. So our focus is really on preparing for the year, coming in here in good shape, coming in here and understanding what we’re asking you to do up front, on the back end, how it all ties together and, really, we just want them to do their job and do it at the highest level possible.”

LOCALS, REAL AND ADOPTED

Washington already had a handful of local products, including Young, Allen and cornerback Kendall Fuller and added another in undrafted rookie running back Jaret Patterson, who impressed in camp to make the roster.

Another surprise was Chilean tight end Sammis Reyes, a converted basketball player who had never played football until this year. Reyes called Washington his “dream team” because his girlfriend’s family in the area has become like his, and he did not want to play anywhere else.

“I’ve never had stability. I’ve never had any sense of community or family around me,” he said. “I finally felt like I was at home after looking for that for so many years.”

Reyes could become the first player from Chile to play in an NFL game.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

561K+
Followers
308K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Landon Collins
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Martin Mayhew
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Person
Jaret Patterson
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Ap#Chase Young#Packers#The New Orleans Saints#Harvard#Chilean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Chile
Related
NFLYardbarker

NFL QBs who have started for five or more teams

Ryan Fitzpatrick continues into uncharted territory in quarterback travel history. Fitz's Washington signing places him on track to become the first QB to start for nine teams. Several other passers, some more accomplished, blazed this trail over the past several decades. Here are the QBs to have started for at least five teams in NFL history.
NFLYardbarker

Naming Names: Who Wins Washington's 6 Toughest Roster Cuts?

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera isn't interested in the Baltimore Ravens' 20-game preseason winning streak. He's not fazed about the 1-2 record entering the start of the new 2021 season. No, Rivera's focus is about finding the right 53 players to make up his roster for Week 1...
NFLwashingtonfootball.com

Ryan Fitzpatrick Named Washington's Starting Quarterback

Head coach Ron Rivera has named 17-year veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick as its starting quarterback for the 2021 season. Fitzpatrick, who the team signed in March, has started in 146 games and thrown for nearly 35,000 yards in his career, which is seventh-most among active quarterbacks. He's completed 60.7% of his passes with a passer rating of 82.3.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Why No NFL Team Wants Cam Newton

Doug Gottlieb: “You got people who are saying ‘THIS WAS STUNNING!’, not really… Cam Newton only completed above 60% of his throws four seasons in the NFL. FOUR. Last year, in a year in which he started 15 games, threw for only 2,600 yards, 8 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. We can say it’s about COVID, and it’s about ‘this and that’, but dude, the guy threw for less than 100 yards four times last year. He threw for more than 300 yards two times. Against Houston who they lost to, who was one of the worst teams in the NFL, and Seattle, early on in the season when he played really, really well. Every time people referenced Cam Newton’s season last year they say ‘wElL, tHeRe wAs tHaT gAmE aGaInSt tHe sEaHaWkS!’ – it was like they stopped watching football after that, because if you watched football after that you would have seen that it was BAD at times. Of those 8 touchdowns, three came in the last game of the season when they took on the Jets, who WANTED to lose. Take out the Jets game and he has FIVE touchdown passes. He’s just not that good anymore. He’s a player from a foregone era. Yes, we have more athletic quarterbacks like him, but his inefficiency and his inaccuracy, especially in short and underneath stuff, has always been a bit of an issue. Cam likely stayed in New England because he liked it, they respected him, they treated him well, and they built the offense around him, but if you’ve watched New England play in this preseason they have to have someone who is accurate in short and intermediate throws, much like Tom Brady, and that’s what Mac Jones is, NOT what Cam Newton is.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Eagles Player Had A 2-Word Nickname For Cam Newton Today

Before they square off this Thursday night, the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are going head-to-head this Tuesday afternoon in a joint practice. It didn’t take long for the two sides to voice their differences, as Eagles safety K’Von Wallace called Cam Newton “checkdown king”during the 7-on-7 drills. Wallace...
NFL247Sports

Clay Matthews news: Aaron Rodgers shuts door on former Packers LB's return to Green Bay

Recent social media posts from a few Green Bay Packers players had the fan base buzzing about a possible comeback for former star linebacker Clay Matthews to come out of retirement and join the team in 2021. But according to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the posts were more of a joke involving him, offensive lineman David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Randall Cobb.
NFLNew York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend celebrates QB getting Patriots starting job

Mac Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is proud of her man after he won the Patriots’ quarterback battle following Cam Newton’s surprise release Tuesday. The University of Alabama alumna took to her Instagram Story to re-post loving messages from friends and family after Jones became New England’s starting QB. One post...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jaguars Reportedly Cut Former 1st Round Wide Receiver

Just last season, the Seattle Seahawks appeared to make an under-the-radar move by adding former first-round wide receiver Phillip Dorsett. Unfortunately, he never played game for the Seahawks. He suffered a foot injury before the 2020 season kicked off and he wasn’t able to get on the field. After a...
NFLNBC Sports

Mike McCarthy on Cam Newton: We’re “very excited” about our QB group

The Cowboys claimed Will Grier off of waivers on Wednesday to give them another quarterback to go with Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush, but another former Panthers signal caller was the subject of a question for Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on Thursday. Many have suggested the Cowboys could use...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Browns QB Baker Mayfield gets absolutely blown away by what he witnessed in practice

The Cleveland Browns are having an open practice Sunday morning, but judging on the fan turnout, it could very well be mistaken for a Week 1 game. According to Aditi Kinkhabwala of the NFL Network, an approximate total of 40,000 folks went to First Energy Stadium to see Baker Mayfield and company practice — a clear sign of the incredible electricity and excitement surrounding the Browns for the upcoming 2021 NFL season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy