Gender reveal causes school lockdown in Rutherford Co.

The happiness of having a boy caused one family to fire shots in the air inside city limits and lock down schools nearby in Rutherford County.

A neighbor heard shots fired and a scream and called 911 just after 1:30 p.m., leading officers locked down nearby schools, said Larry Flowers, spokesperson for the Murfreesboro Police Department. Oakland High and Middle both went on a precautionary lock down because of police activity in the area, according to Rutherford County Schools.

Officers figured out the situation was expectant parents making a gender revealing phone call to out of county family members, Flowers said.

During the phone call the expectant father stepped outside and fired celebratory rounds into the air and the expectant mother screamed out of excitement of the news of a baby boy.

Officers have cited the father with unlawful discharging of a firearm inside the city limits. The lock down was quickly lifted at the schools, according to Flowers.