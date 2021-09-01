Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nueces County, TX

Nueces County reports six COVID-19 related deaths

By Site Administrator
Posted by 
KZTV 10
KZTV 10
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RPOrR_0bjpzPb800

The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District received notification of six COVID-19 related deaths.

The patients included four males and two females with ages ranging in their 30's, 40’s, and 80’s.

Health officials report the comorbidities included hypertension, Alzheimer's disease, atrophy, diabetes, and obesity.

Further information is not being released for privacy and confidentiality reasons.

This brings the COVID-19 related death toll t0 1,023 in Nueces County.

Health officials also report there were 495 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday afternoon.

That would bring that total case number to 59,638 coronavirus cases. So far, 52,300 have recovered.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KZTV 10

KZTV 10

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KZTV 10, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Corpus Christi, TX
Coronavirus
Nueces County, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
Local
Texas Government
Corpus Christi, TX
Health
Corpus Christi, TX
Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Nueces County, TX
Government
County
Nueces County, TX
Nueces County, TX
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Obesity
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Bishop, TXPosted by
KZTV 10

Bishop police officer tests positive for COVID-19

The Bishop Police Department announced Sunday that one of their officers has tested positive for COVID-19. The department said in a Facebook post that one of their Command Staff Officers tested positive, and immediately isolated and got tested once they started displaying symptoms.

Comments / 0

Community Policy