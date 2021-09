Concord is proud to announce that the City has been recognized as a Bronze NH Veteran-Friendly Business and is the first municipality in the state to receive this designation. The NH Veteran-Friendly Business Recognition Program serves to recognize businesses that value contributions of service members, veterans and their families; support military and veteran families by identifying veteran‐friendly businesses; and contribute to a broader effort to match talented and skilled veterans with positions in New Hampshire businesses. The Department of Military Affairs & Veterans Services and NH Employment Security celebrates and partners with businesses and organizations in New Hampshire that strive to “Honor, Fortify, Empower and positively Impact the lives of NH Services Members, Veterans and their Families.”