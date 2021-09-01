Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

Ja'Had Carter: Freshman Again

By Calvin Milliner
Posted by 
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vx9LD_0bjpzF1600

Going into the season opener, Ja’Had Carter has a lot of respect for Ohio and will not take them lightly. His immediate impact as a freshman has led to the expectation of him doing it again this season. While this is his second season at Syracuse, Carter remains a freshman due to an extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA in response to the covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s crazy. I feel like it was good for me and other freshmen who played because we got our feet wet,” Carter said. “It didn’t really count but it was still on TV, so it still did.”

For freshmen last season, one benefit of playing a season in the pandemic is that it did not count towards their eligibility. Carter is a freshman all over again intending to get more than his feet wet this season.

The hard hitting tackling machine finished second on the team with 67 tackles last season. This offseason, Carter focused on getting better in coverage by smoothening up his back pedal and fine tuning the basics at the position. After a year of playing, Carter has noticed the game has slowed down a lot however he places an emphasis on patience.

“I just have to stay patient and read my keys," Carter said.

The Ohio offense relies heavily on their rushing attack and Carter is looking forward to getting involved in the action. However, he will not let his obsession with being physical deter him from doing his job.

“I want to catch a pick,” Carter said. “And get one percent better each day this season.”

The approach of the once again freshman will play a pivotal role in winning games this season. The Orange kick off on the road against Ohio at 7p.m. on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
AllSyracue

AllSyracue

Syracuse, NY
352
Followers
586
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSyracuse is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Syracuse athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Ohio, NY
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
Syracuse, NY
Football
Syracuse, NY
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

What to expect: Syracuse vs Rutgers

The rivalry between Syracuse and Rutgers was addressed immediately in the opening statements this morning at the weekly press conference by Dino Babers. “I know this has been a rival game for the two universities for a long period of time and I know the community will be excited to be back in The Dome,” Babers said. “We can’t wait to have our 12th man back with us.”
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Duce Chestnut Discusses Stellar Debut

Syracuse freshman defensive back Duce Chestnut had a spectacular debut in a 29-9 win at Ohio on Saturday. Chestnut finished with eight tackles, a team-high five solo tackles, one interception and one pass breakup. Chestnut spoke to the media after the game. Q: Take me through your interception from the...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

The Newest Member of Syracuse's DBU

The case for Syracuse being DBU is becoming stronger and stronger every day. The newest member of the that group is Darian “Duce” Chestnut, who announced himself to Orange faithful in the season opening win at Ohio. Chestnut’s performance against the Bobcats Saturday night was key to the Orange victory....
Ohio StatePosted by
AllSyracue

Five Takeaways: Syracuse Tops Ohio

Here are my five takeaways from Syracuse's 29-9 road win at Ohio on Saturday. What a debut for the true freshman. Dino Babers said after the game he cannot remember a better debut for a defensive back, and he may be right. Many point to Andre Cisco as he had a spectacular freshman season in 2018. However, in Cisco's first game, he had one interception and one pass defensed. Cisco did not record any tackles. Not only did Chestnut match those stats, but he added eight tackles including a team high five solo tackles. He was strong in coverage, showed tremendous instincts and football IQ, especially for a freshman. Chestnut's tackling in the open field was the most impressive. Usually young defensive backs are inconsistent in that area, but Duce looked like a savvy veteran in his collegiate debut.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Jake Spallina Commits to Syracuse Men's Lacrosse

Syracuse men's lacrosse picked up a commitment from 2023 do it all elite prospect Jake Spallina on Sunday. Spallina is a skilled at faceoffs, can attack and defend. He "does everything" according to his brother Joey, who is the number one player in the 2022 class and is also committed to Syracuse.
NFLPosted by
AllSyracue

Sean Tucker Discusses Season Opening Win

After setting a career high with 181 rushing yards, running back Sean Tucker met with the media to discuss Syracuse's 29-9 win at Ohio. Sean Tucker: "It was a good win today. I just want to give my credit to my o-line. They've opened a lot of holes for me, getting some good blocks and letting me get to the second level and do what I do."
Ohio StatePosted by
AllSyracue

Game Recap: Syracuse 29 - Ohio 9

To say the Orange had a strong rushing attack against Ohio would be an understatement. The Orange run game destroyed the Ohio front from the beginning of the game which led to the end score being Syracuse 29 - Ohio 9. The offensive line along with running back, Sean Tucker led the day for Syracuse. On 25 carries, Tucker rushed for a career high 181 yards. Tucker’s intention going into the season was to not live up to the expectations from last year but to surpass them.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Syracuse Week Two Depth Chart vs Rutgers

Syracuse football has released its depth chart for the home opener vs Rutgers on Saturday. The only offensive change is at the tight end position, where Chris Elmore no longer appears. Elmore missed the season opener for undisclosed reasons. Defensively, Curtis Harper is now listed as the starter at defensive tackle over McKinley Williams. Taj Harris remains in the slot with Sharod Johnson as a starter on the outside. Darius Tisdale is listed as a starting guard over Dakota Davis, though Davis has been limited during camp. Davis did dress for the opener against Ohio. Ben LaBrosse won the starting free safety job over transfer Jason Simmons. Both played in week one. The full depth chart is as follows.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Week One: Players of the Game

Syracuse opened up their season on the road with a 29-9 win against Ohio University. Syracuse was dominant in all three phases. The offense had 383 total yards, 283 of them being on the ground. The Orange went 8 of 12 on third down. The defense did not allow Ohio in the end zone the entire game. Syracuse caused a turnover late in the fourth quarter and took advantage of a muffed kickoff, which led to a safety the following play. Syracuse’s special teams was perfect, making all field goals and extra points in the game.
Ohio StatePosted by
AllSyracue

Syracuse Runs All Over Ohio for Season Opening Victory

Sean Tucker ran for a career high 181 yards on 25 carries (with one touchdown) and Tommy DeVito took care of the football while adding to the ground game himself as Syracuse won its first road game since 2019 with a 29-9 victory over Ohio. The Orange ran for 280 yards in total.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Quentin Hillsman Will Not Coach in Spain After All

According to a report from Paco Simon of Al Cabo De La Calle, former Syracuse head coach Quentin Hillsman will no longer coach Leganes of the Endesa League, the highest level of women's professional basketball in Spain. News of Hillsman's hiring was reported just five days ago. However, according to Simon, negative publicity from Hillsman's hiring due to the inappropriate behavior allegations that led to his resignation at Syracuse as well as trouble with his work permit in Spain led to a new head coach being hired.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Syracuse vs Ohio Predictions

Syracuse faces Ohio on the road to open the 2021 season. Here are the All Syracuse staff predictions for the game. Logan Garvey: Ohio 35 Syracuse 28. Syracuse is banking on an improved offense and quality receivers returning, but Ohio is well-established (12 consecutive non-losing seasons). They look fairly balanced on both sides, whereas Syracuse has to prove they can get consistent stops with the defense. that gave up nearly 33 points per game last year.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Cal's Three Keys to Victory

The Syracuse Orange is set to embark on an important 2021 season for the direction of the program. The season opens with a road matchup against the Ohio Bobcats. How does Syracuse come away with a victory? Here are my three keys to an Orange win. Stop the Run. The...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Syracuse Loses 1-0 to #2 Georgetown

The Syracuse men’s soccer team fell to Georgetown 1-0 Friday night at the SU Soccer Stadium. Georgetown came into the game #2 in the nation, the highest ranked opponent Syracuse will face this season. This was the 19th meeting between Georgetown and Syracuse, with the first match between them happening in 1990.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Machtens Leads Syracuse to 1-0 Victory over Binghamton

Freshman midfielder Pauline Machtens scored and Telly Vunipola impressed for Syracuse as they defeated Binghamton 1-0 Thursday at SU Soccer Stadium. Machtens scored in the first half as the Orange take its record to 3-1 this season. Binghamton set the tone from the first whistle, as the Bearcats started the...
Ohio StatePosted by
AllSyracue

How to Watch Syracuse at Ohio

Time: 7:00pm Eastern - Saturday, September 4th. Television: CBS Sports Network (Locally: Spectrum channel 315, Fios channel 94/594) Broadcast Team: Dave Ryan, Aaron Murray, Brandon Baylor. Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App. Series History: Saturday's game will mark the second longest length of time between matchups for a Syracuse opponent...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Scouting the Ohio Bobcats

Syracuse faces Ohio in the season opener on Saturday. What is the Orange facing in the Bobcats?. Ohio is a run first offense that ran the ball more than double the amount of times it went to the air. The offense is led by running back De'Montre Tuggle, a 5-10, 198 pound senior. He was the workhorse in Ohio's three games last season (the Bobcats only played three games due to the pandemic), averaging more than 134 yards per game and 7.6 per carry with six touchdowns. Tuggle's primary backup is redshirt freshman O'Shaan Allison as a 5-10, 205 pound physical runner. He averaged 3.6 yards per carry on just 16 totes last season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy