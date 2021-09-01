Police Officers And Paramedics Have Been Charged In The 2019 Death Of Elijah McClain

We begin this half hour in Aurora, Colo., where three police officers and two paramedics have been charged in the death of Elijah McClain. McClain was a young Black man. He died in 2019 while in police custody. He'd been stopped by police and put in a chokehold while walking home. McClain's treatment during the arrest sparked outrage in the community. It sparked calls for police reform. Colorado Public Radio's Allison Sherry has been following this case and is here now. Hi, Allison.