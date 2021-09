The world's top Twitch streamers make millions and millions every year. Whether it's Pokimane or xQc or Valkyrae or Asmongold, if there's one thing the platform's biggest players aren't short on, it's cash. Not only are they making a metric ton of money on the platform itself, but there's a lot of cash flow right now flowing through promotional streams, sponsorships, and ads. Despite this, each and every day, Twitch viewers donate a ton of money to their favorite streamers. Of course, some streamers really need these donations, but those that get the most donations, not as much.