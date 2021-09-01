Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Epicenter Hires Manager Chenoa Estrada

By Joe Otterson
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago

Boutique literary management company Epicenter has hired Chenoa Estrada, Variety has learned.

Estrada is the latest addition to the Epicenter team, joining founding members Allard Cantor and Jarrod Murray, as well as manager Anastasiya Kukhtareva and Hayley Charas, who was recently promoted to coordinator.

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome Chenoa to the team,” the Epicenter team said. “She has incredible taste and possesses a wealth of knowledge about the comedy world, in addition to giving Epicenter a legitimate East Coast presence.”

Estrada started out working for SF Sketchfest before making the move into management. She worked at Avalon Management for nearly 10 years before forming Ruby Arthur Management. She was previously an executive producer on HBO’s “2 Dope Queens.” Her clients include “The Amber Ruffin Show’s” Tarik Davis, comedian Zach Zimmerman, writer/comic Jim Tews, writer/performers Mila Myles, Zahra Noorbaksh, Thaddeus McCants, and Monica Suriyage.

“It’s hard to express how happy I am to join the Epicenter team,” Estrada said. “They have built an amazing legacy and I can’t wait to contribute to it.”

Epicenter’s clients have recently worked on shows like “Power Book II: Ghost,” “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” “Tales of the Walking Dead,” and many more. Among their clients is “Pose” creator Steven Canals and Will Berson, who received an Oscar nomination for co-writing the screenplay for “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

30K+
Followers
38K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Canals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epicenter#Avalon Management#Ruby Arthur Management#Hbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
MoviesVariety

Are Film Festivals Behind the Curve in Dealing With #MeToo Controversies?

Before the #MeToo movement started shifting social and cultural perspectives, controversies at European film festivals were triggered by the selection of polarizing movies — think Gaspar Noe or Lars von Trier films. But in recent years, festivals such as Venice, Deauville, San Sebastian and Berlin have come under criticism when inviting and/or honoring filmmakers and talent who have been accused of sexual misconduct or domestic violence.
CelebritiesVariety

11 Actors Who Have Played Princess Diana On Screen

Interest in the royals has never been higher but in death, as in life, it’s Diana, Princess of Wales, who continues to nab the headlines. The princess, who would have turned 60 in July, died in a Paris car crash in 1997 alongside her then beau Dodi Fayed. She was only 36.
TV SeriesVariety

Most Anticipated New Fall 2021 TV Shows From ‘Impeachment’ to ‘Colin in Black and White’

The past year and a half has been tumultuous for the television industry and world at large: The global COVID-19 pandemic caused production shutdowns that shifted series orders and release dates. Additionally, social unrest around the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others last summer, as well as the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, altered the way many consumers view entertainment programming. But through it all, the television business found ways to go on, adapting as much as it could to the demands of the new world.
MusicVariety

Colombian Hitmaker Feid Performs From High Above L.A. on ‘Live From My Den’

Feid is a long way from his native Medellin, Colombia, but the singer-songwriter has clearly made himself at home in Los Angeles in a new episode of “Live From My Den,” which has him performing songs from his most recent albums and discussing his career from a hotel overlooking the L.A. basin that, for now, is serving as his den.
New York City, NYfashionista.com

ODA PR is hiring a PR Manager to start immediately in New York, NY

ODA PR is a boutique public relations agency with more than 30 years of experience developing and executing successful communication strategies for luxury lifestyle brands and philanthropic organizations. As a full-service agency with exceptional relationships, and contacts in design, fashion, society, media, and entertainment, we are known for creating and maximizing innovative press and branding opportunities for our clients. Today, our proactive New York-based team continues to expand ODA PR’s reputation as a leader in building brands and relationships, and working with industry and cultural influencers in broadcast, digital, print, and social media.
Celebritiesflickeringmyth.com

R.I.P. Michael K. Williams (1966 – 2021)

American actor Michael K. Williams, best known for his beloved role as Omar Little in HBO’s The Wire, has passed away aged 54, The New York Post has revealed. According to reports, Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment today by his nephew. A cause of death is yet to be confirmed, but drug paraphernalia was found on the property, suggesting a possible overdose.
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Spike Lee, Wendell Pierce, Joel McHale and More Mourn Michael K. Williams: ‘An Actor for the Ages’

As the news broke on Monday that Michael K. Williams had died at age 54 after being found in his Brooklyn residence, stars took to social media to remember the actor who starred in shows like “The Wire” and “Boardwalk Empire.” Director Spike Lee paid tribute to Williams in an Instagram post, featuring a photo of him and Williams cheering on the New York Knicks. “Whew Lawd,Dis Is A Tough Day-1st We Lose The Great French Actor JEAN PAUL BELMONDO And Now My Brother MICHAEL K. WILLIAMS,” Lee wrote. “Our Brother Passed Away Today In His Home,Da People’s Republic Of Brooklyn....
CelebritiesMysuncoast.com

Reports: Actor Michael K. Williams dead at 54

(Gray News) - Michael K. Williams, best known for his work on “The Wire” and “Boardwalk Empire” has died at age 54, according to Variety. The Hollywood Reporter reported his longtime representative Marianna Shafran confirmed the news. Williams was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama...
MoviesVariety

Photos From the 2021 Venice Film Festival

From Kristen Stewart’s turn as Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s “Spencer” to the much-anticipated premiere of “Dune,” the 78th Venice International Film Festival boasts buzzy movies and a head-turning procession of stars. See photos from the red-carpet return of one of the world’s most celebrated film festivals.
MoviesVariety

What You Should Know Before Seeing Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’

Few films will hit the screens of this year’s 78th Venice Film Festival with more hype around them than Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune.”. “Dune” is set in the distant future, when noble houses lead a feudal system with entire planets as their fiefs. Its protagonist, Paul Atreides, is the son of Duke Leto Atreides and Lady Jessica, a member of the matriarchal religious sect called the Bene Gesserit.
CelebritiesUs Weekly

Celebs React to Michael K. Williams’ Death: Jeffrey Dean Morgan and More

Mourning Michael K. Williams. The Wire’s Wendell Pierce and more celebrities honored the late actor after news broke of his death on Monday, September 6. “It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams,” the 54-year-old’s rep told The Hollywood Reporter. “They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss.”
MoviesBirmingham Star

Margaret Qualley, Christopher Abbott to star in 'Sanctuary'

Washington [US], September 5 (ANI): Actor Margaret Qualley will star as a dominatrix opposite Christopher Abbott in the thriller 'Sanctuary', directed by Zachary Wigon, the shooting for which just wrapped in New York. According to Variety, written by the co-creator of 'Homecoming' Micah Bloomberg, the film has been produced by...
Saint Joseph, MOnewspressnow.com

Actor with local ties featured in Michael Keaton film

St. Joseph-based actor Andy Schneeflock has had appearances on big TV shows like “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and “The Equalizer.”. Schneeflock’s latest role, as the partner of a person killed on 9/11 in the Netflix drama “Worth,” might be his most pivotal acting gig yet. “Even when I talk about it,...
MoviesPosted by
Vail Daily

Siobhan Fallon Hogan talks about new thriller, “Rushed”

Written, produced by and starring Siobhan Fallon Hogan (Saturday Night Live, Men in Black, Forrest Gump) and co-starring Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgement Day), Jake Weary (Animal Kingdom) and Peri Gilpin (Frasier), “Rushed” is a thriller with purpose, released with appropriate timing. “There are two main audiences for this movie:...
MoviesVariety

Im Sang-Soo’s ‘Heaven’ to Open Busan Film Festival

“Heaven: To The Land Of Happiness,” directed by leading South Korean filmmaker Im Sang-soo, has been set at the opening night title of next month’s Busan International Film Festival (Oct. 6-15, 2021.) The film was previously selected by the Cannes festival for the 2020 edition that was canceled due to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy