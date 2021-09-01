Cancel
Kemper County, MS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kemper, Noxubee by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 16:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kemper; Noxubee The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Noxubee County in east central Mississippi Northeastern Kemper County in east central Mississippi * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 420 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Prairie Point, or 11 miles southwest of Pickensville, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Paulette around 430 PM CDT. Cooksville around 435 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Shuqualak and Scooba. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

