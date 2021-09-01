Pair of World Championship Bouts Headlines UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi

Bantamweights Frankie Edgar and Marlon Vera have agreed to meet at UFC 268 on Nov. 6, sources told ESPN's Brett Okamoto. Contracts have reportedly not yet been signed. Edgar is coming off a devastating knockout loss to Cory Sandhagen in February. The former lightweight champion is 1-3 across his past four contests, with his sole win during that stretch coming last summer against Pedro Munhoz. Edgar is 1-1 since dropping down to 135 pounds.