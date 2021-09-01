Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Pair of World Championship Bouts Headlines UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi

By admin
vegas24seven.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC® returns to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi with another blockbuster event, headlined by two highly anticipated world championship bouts. UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz goes for his second successful title defense when he takes on No. 1 ranked contender Glover Teixeira. In the co-main event, UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling look to settle the score with former titleholder and No. 1 ranked contender Petr Yan.

www.vegas24seven.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Makwan Amirkhani
Person
Pedro Munhoz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Middleweight Champion#Combat#Abu Dhabi Ufc#Ticketmaster Ae#Etihadarena Ae#Mma#Brazilian#The New Yorker#Strawweight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
UFC
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WorldTravel Weekly

Abu Dhabi travel agent training scheme adds modules

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT Abu Dhabi) has introduced new modules on its travel agent training scheme to mark the first year after it’s launch. The Abu Dhabi Specialists E-learning Programme, launched in May 2020, has been rolled out in 17 countries so far – including the UK – and has attracted 13,670 applicants, of whom more than 7,000 are now Abu Dhabi Specialists.
Worldbreakingtravelnews.com

Abu Dhabi expands online training facilities

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) is marking the first anniversary of its Abu Dhabi Specialists E-learning Programme by introducing new modules and markets for the training scheme. The programme, which was launched just over a year ago as part of DCT Abu Dhabi’s...
SportsBirmingham Star

RISE Worldwide wins multi-faceted mandate for Abu Dhabi T10

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 (ANI): T Ten Sports Management has awarded RISE Worldwide a multi-layered and multi-year mandate for the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10. RISE Worldwide, India's sports first company, will be the exclusive partner to the Abu Dhabi T10 -- for broadcast production, global media rights and sponsorship package to build strategic brand partnerships.
UFCSherdog

Derek Brunson's Amazing Late-Career Resurgence

Editor’s note: The views and opinions expressed below are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Sherdog.com, its affiliates and sponsors or its parent company, Evolve Media. * * *. Next month, UFC 267 is scheduled to be headlined by 38-year-old light heavyweight champion Jan...
UFCMMAmania.com

Paddy Pimblett video highlights: ‘Baddy’ makes UFC Vegas 36 debut on Sept. 4

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is shoving Paddy Pimblett right down our collective throats ahead of the Liverpool native’s Octagon debut this Sat. night (Sept. 4, 2021) at APEX in Las Vegas, and “The Baddy” better deliver something spectacular after all this insufferable hype. No doubt Luigi Vendramini is looking to...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Justin Gaethje Sad UFC Firing Claim Leaks

Justin Gaethje is one of the best UFC fighters in the history of the sport. Justin Gaethje’s surprising bet on Tyron Woodley was also leaked recently. Justin Gaethje recently spoke to ESPN MMA about his new contract and mentioned how it is not security as UFC can fire him at any time.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Stephan Bonnar Sad Hospital Video Stuns UFC Fans

The former UFC star Stephan Bonnar recently shared a couple of videos on his Instagram on Saturday. In the first video, he was witnessed being refused by a group of medical personnel at a clinic, which he claims to be Henderson Hospital. UFC Fighter Bold Nazi Remark Leaks. Stephan Bonnar...
UFCchatsports.com

‘I would do this sh-t for free’ - Miesha Tate clarifies comments on fight camp expenses

Miesha Tate, Jared Cannonier, Marion Reneau, Ketlen Vieira, Ultimate Fighting Championship. Long-standing fighter pay complaints aside, a few UFC fighters are now going the opposite route and expressing satisfaction with what they’re being compensated for. After UFC middleweight Jared Cannonier spoke up this week, former bantamweight champion Miesha Tate is doing the same.
UFCtheScore

Report: Edgar, Vera agree to bout at UFC 268

Bantamweights Frankie Edgar and Marlon Vera have agreed to meet at UFC 268 on Nov. 6, sources told ESPN's Brett Okamoto. Contracts have reportedly not yet been signed. Edgar is coming off a devastating knockout loss to Cory Sandhagen in February. The former lightweight champion is 1-3 across his past four contests, with his sole win during that stretch coming last summer against Pedro Munhoz. Edgar is 1-1 since dropping down to 135 pounds.
UFCPosted by
Fightful

UFC 267 In Abu Dhabi To Take Place In Front Of Limited Fans

The COVID-19 pandemic has struck the world of MMA yet again. According to Ariel Helwani, UFC 267 which is set to take place in Abu Dhabi, will take place in front of a 30% capacity limited audience due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the country. A rough estimate of the...
UFCmmanews.com

UFC Vegas 36 Highlights: Tom Aspinall Smashes Sergei Pavlovich

Tom Aspinall vs. Sergei Pavlovich delivered in the co-main event spot. The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (September 4, 2021) at the UFC Vegas 36 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility. It didn’t last long either. Tom had landed a knee strike...
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Matrix Launches Virtual Asset MTF Under Abu Dhabi Regulation

Virtual asset trading platform Matrix, this week launched as the first regulated virtual asset multilateral trading facility (MTF) and custodian under the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) virtual asset policy framework. It is licensed by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA). The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which consists of Saudi...
Combat SportsBloody Elbow

Report: UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi will have pretty strict vaccine mandates

While several key figures in MMA are somehow regularly involved in all these hot topics and debates concerning COVID-19 vaccinations, mandates and even its science, more places and venues continue to tighten up their health restrictions and requirements. New York and other states are starting to impose vaccination mandates for...
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 36 odds: Latest betting lines and gambling guide for ‘Brunson vs Till’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Saturday (Sept. 4, 2021) with a literal dozen fizzled fights in its wake, offering a 10-fight card headlined by a pivotal Middleweight clash between Derek Brunson and Darren Till. Earlier that evening, top Heavyweight prospect Tom Aspinall meets veteran grinder Serghei Spivac, Alex Morono steps up on short notice to meet David Zawada, and Light Heavyweights Khalil Rountree Jr. and Modestas Bukauskas attempt to get back on track at each others’ expense.
UFCvegas24seven.com

Dana White’s Contender Series Episode Two September 7 Exclusively on ESPN+

Dana White’s Contender Series Episode Two September 7 Exclusively on ESPN+. Fifth Season Airs Live Every Tuesday from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. ESPN+ available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices. The ESPN+ exclusive presentation of Dana White’s Contender Series presented by ZipRecruiter continues next...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Sending ‘Assassin’ After Logan Paul?

Jorge Masvidal seemingly wants a fight next that will put him in a position to challenge again for the UFC welterweight title. He recently claimed that UFC President Dana White could send him to fight YouTube stars, The Paul Brothers(Logan and Jake Paul). Masvidal and Jake Paul got into a back-and-forth exchange in interviews and on social media in the lead-up to Paul’s boxing match last month with Tyron Woodley.

Comments / 0

Community Policy