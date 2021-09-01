Cancel
Nantucket, MA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Nantucket by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 17:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Boaters and mariners should get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Nantucket A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN NANTUCKET COUNTY At 520 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles south of Nantucket, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Nantucket. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

