Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 14:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-01 14:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Yavapai THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 230 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.

alerts.weather.gov

