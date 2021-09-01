Tornado Warning issued for Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 17:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Delaware; Montgomery; Philadelphia A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY...NORTHWESTERN PHILADELPHIA AND NORTHEASTERN DELAWARE COUNTIES At 522 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over East Lansdowne, or near Philadelphia, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Norristown, East Norriton, Yeadon, Conshohocken, Jenkintown, Narberth, East Lansdowne, Rockledge, Morris Park, Germantown, Bryn Mawr, Trout Lake, Radnor Township, Broomall, Plymouth Meeting, Roxborough, Chestnut Hill, Drexel Hill and Darby Township. This includes the following highways Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 331 and 337. Northeast Extension between mile markers 21 and 22. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 330 and 343. Interstate 476 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 5 and 19. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN