Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

T.a. Boutique to Launch Martens’ Women’s Collection for Diesel

By Jean E. Palmieri
Posted by 
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Telsha Anderson is feeling fortunate.

The founder and owner of the women’s boutique T.a. in New York’s Meatpacking District not only managed to survive opening her brick-and-mortar store during a pandemic, but now, she’s scored the exclusive to sell Diesel ’s spring 2022 women’s runway collection designed by the brand’s new creative director Glenn Martens before it hits Diesel ’s shelves in the spring of 2022.

More from WWD

Anderson, 28, opened her West 13th Street boutique in July 2020 and filled it with around 15 contemporary and designer brands sourced from around the world. Although Diesel may be larger than most of the other brands she carries in T.a., Anderson said she’s a “huge fan” of Martens and his work at Y/Project and when he made the move to Diesel last year, she was eager to see how it would turn out.

Once she saw it, she decided to add it to her mix. “We haven’t worked with a brand at that level yet,” she said. “But we feel privileged to be one of the few businesses to carry it in North America. As a small, Black, female-owned business, there are lots of opportunities presented to us by large brands and we’re just happy to be able to sell the runway collection.”

To introduce the line — and T.a. — to the New York fashion community, she will host a party during New York Fashion Week at Creator House. The event will also mark the one-year anniversary of the store’s opening.

“We didn’t have a chance to introduce T.a. in person outside of the digital space last year, so this will be our first official New York Fashion Week event.”

The Diesel collection will hit the T.a. store on Sept. 15.

Comments / 0

WWD

WWD

8K+
Followers
15K+
Post
372K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Fashion Week#Fashion House#Wwd Diesel#Y Project
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Related
Houston, TXhoustoniamag.com

Montblanc Launches New 'UltraBlack' Collection

Designer house Montblanc has launched its latest collection titled UltraBlack, serving as the second wave to it’s What Moves You Makes You campaign. The new line, which is the first of it’s obsidian cross-category, pays tribute to Monblanc's custom style and timeless design. Among the selection is a leather constructed backpack, clutch and mini folio imprinted with geometric graphics and lettering accents as well as the Montblanc 1851 Geosphere Ultra Black Watch. Two other stand-out products from the collection include the matte resin Star Walker pen in addition to the wireless Montblanc MB 01 UltraBlack Over-Ear Headphones, featuring one of its signature monogram patterns accenting the ear cup.
Designers & CollectionsBaller Status

Dr. Martens x Suicoke FW21 Collection

Dr. Martens has reconnected with mainstay Japanese sandal brand Suicoke for another collaboration for Fall/Winter 2021. The connection yields a sandal model inspired by both brands’ subcultural appeal. An embodiment of both Dr. Martens’ and Suicoke’s design philosophies, the DM MURA takes Suicoke’s distinctive slip-on MURA silhouette and places it on Dr. Martens’ proprietary Lorson outsole, adding a co-branded heel strap and foot bed, and finishing the sandal with Dr. Martens’ signature black-and-yellow heel loop and yellow welt stitching.
Lifestylehotelbusiness.com

IHG launches luxury & lifestyle brand Vignette Collection

IHG Hotels & Resorts has introduced Vignette Collection as its new luxury & lifestyle brand, with hotels in Australia and Thailand the first to join the collection. Vignette Collection becomes the sixth addition to IHG’s brand portfolio in the past four years, taking it to 17 in total across nearly 6,000 hotels in more than 100 countries.
Hair Carebeautypackaging.com

Bumble and Bumble Launches Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Ultra Rich Hair Care Collection

Bumble and bumble, an authority in professional hair care and styling products, has launched the Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Ultra Rich collection, a comprehensive haircare regimen that delivers velvety, ultra-rich hydration to the driest hair. An extension of the Hairdresser's Invisible Oil collection, Ultra Rich includes a Shampoo, Conditioner, and Hyaluronic...
Designers & CollectionsFinancial Times

Meet the unsung stars of American fashion

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Style news. What does America look like in 2021 – and who defines what’s on its back? It’s an interesting question, generally because of the fragmented sense of identity evident in many nations – not least the UK, divided down black-and-white lines of pro- or anti-Brexit, or indeed to vaccinate or not to vaccinate. But America, especially, has undergone profound upheaval of late – ideologically, but with an inescapable aesthetic echo.
Indiana Stateindianapolismonthly.com

Top 20 Looks At Indiana Fashion Week

AFTER GETTING SOME glowing press in Forbes and surprising Indiana State Fair crowds with a pop-up fashion show under the midway entrance, Indiana Fashion Week wrapped up Saturday with the Emerging Designer Competition runway show at the Hilbert Circle Theatre. Monty Matuka won the $5,000 check for his sophisticated streetwear brand, Meli. Here are highlights from his collection and other looks that wowed.
Altoona, PAMirror

Altoona-native prepares for fourth NY Fashion Week show

Italian fashion magnate Miuccia Prada once said that fashion is instant language. If true, then Marcia Arnsparger Santiago speaks it fluently. The Altoona native and 42-year-old mother of one is preparing for her fourth New York Fashion Week showing. Taking place on Sept. 11, celebrities ranging from RuPaul Drag Race’s Honey Davenport to Love and Hip Hop’s Nicki Baby will take to the runway to model pieces from Santiago’s fashion label KlosetSlayer.
Economyloyaltylobby.com

Accor Launches Emblems Collection

Accor today announced its 39th brand called Emblems Collection, a soft brand used for conversions, allowing independent luxury hotels to join the platform. Emblems Collection looks much like Hilton’s LXR, Marriott’s Luxury Collection and Autograph Collection, Hyatt’s Unbound Collection, and IHG’s Vignette Collection that are all used for conversions. You...
Appareltheface.com

Strap into a pair of Dr. Martens x SUICOKE’s seriously good sandals

Socks and sandals brigade, you’re going to want to see this. Dr. Martens have joined forces with Japanese performance-wear brand SUICOKE to create an exclusive slip-on shoe that’s so comfortable and so stylish that you’ll be begging for more. Since SUICOKE started in 2006, they’ve been making gains to popularise...
ShoppingIGN

Cassie's Collection Collectibles

The library part of this is fairly straightforward, although don't miss the Figments and Emotional Baggage at the very top of the room! Also, keep an eye on the Figments inside each 2D platformer part within the books. These are all a uniform brown color, and stick out from the background colors, but require a little more exploration to find the path to reach them.
Designers & CollectionsFASHION Magazine |

Maximalism Is at the Heart of the Ikea X Zandra Rhodes Collab + More Fashion News

Plus Dr. Martens releases new footwear with A-COLD-WALL* and Athleta comes to Canada. The Ikea x Zandra Rhodes Collection is nothing short of bold. In a press release, British fashion and textile designer Zandra Rhodes describes her new Karismatisk collection with Ikea as “functional and fabulous” and fabulous it is! A departure from the sometimes stark Scandinavian aesthetic that the home goods retailer is known for, flamboyant prints and colours adorn pillows, sheets, rugs and even a room divider. Ruffles are added to boxes, vases resemble Tetris pieces, and lampshades shimmer with iridescent panels in the whimsical offering. Available starting September 1, don’t blame us if you leave with more than just Swedish meatballs.
Books & Literaturedallassun.com

Dr. Sarita Sharma's debut poetry collection launched

New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI/PNN): Noted author and academician Dr. Sarita Sharma's debut poetry collection Days V, a retelling of human lives in verse, has been launched. The poems in Days V echo love, loss, living, ageing, connections, betrayals, the trauma of an abusive childhood, and everything humane through...

Comments / 0

Community Policy