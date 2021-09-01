Bay Area weekend: Judy Chicago, Scottish Games, RAWdance
Here are several Labor Day weekend live shows and events in the Bay Area you should know about. Some 42 years after Judy Chicago stunned the art world with the debut of her game-changing installation “The Dinner Party” in San Francisco (to wildly varying reviews), the artist is once again front and center in the city, with the opening of what’s described as the first career retrospective exhibit of the legendary feminist artist at the de Young Museum in San Francisco.www.mercurynews.com
