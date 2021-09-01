Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Emergency services expert: Don't delay on addressing flooding in your home

By News 12 Staff
Posted by 
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QFERz_0bjpxjNC00

Flash flooding could leave you with standing water inside your home - so what should you do if that happens?

News 12's John Craven talks to ServPro Emergency Services manager Andrew Rossi, who says to examine your gutters and check for leaks on the side of your house ahead of any rain.

Rossi says the company's water pump has gotten a lot of use this summer and can pump out 15 gallons of water.

"You connect some hoses to it, connects the wand to it. It has a hard surface," he says.

MORE: Power center: Electric outage resources
How ready are you for severe weather? These 10 tips will help you prepare
Are your pets prepared for severe weather? These 8 tips will help keep them safe
6 flooding safety tips to follow
7 refrigerated and frozen food safety tips during and after a power outage
Do you know what to do when lightning strikes? Here are 19 tips to help you stay safe

Rossi says ServPro has been using the pump daily - as untreated water damage could lead to mold.

"Water comes in through every nook and cranny possible - foundations. You know, all it takes is the slightest little crack for it to come pouring in," he says.

ServPro says the longer you wait, the more expensive the repair.

"People sometimes think they can fix it on their own. Then they realize, 'Oh, we have mold,'" he says.

Rossi says flood damage could cost at least $2,500 depending on the size of your house - but if left untreated, could cost a lot more.

Some insurance policies will cover flood damage, but it depends on which riders you have on your policy.

Comments / 1

News 12

News 12

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Craven
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Water Damage#Pets#Standing Water
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Health Services
Related
Westchester County, NYNews 12

County Executive Latimer: 5th storm victim has been identified

Westchester County Executive George Latimer confirmed Monday that a fifth storm victim has been identified. Latimer says that the victim’s identity has not been made public yet. "Loss of property is devasting. The loss of lives is most devastating," he says. Latimer updated the county’s response to the storm during...
EnvironmentNews 12

Long Island scientist blames climate change for storms like Ida

A Long Island scientist says storms like Hurricane Ida are the direct result of climate change. The remnants of Hurricane Ida caused record-setting rainfall, flooding roadways and damaging homes across Long Island and the tri-state area. Scientist Alison Branco, of the Nature Conservancy, says climate change makes these storms even...
Somerset County, NJNews 12

Annual bike race cancelled in Somerset County due to Ida

An annual bike race in Somerset County scheduled for today has been canceled. The 2021 Tour of Somerville was originally supposed to take place on its traditional date of Memorial Day but had to be pushed back due to the pandemic. Race Director Mike Malekoff says they weren't comfortable running...
Louisiana StateNews 12

Pets rescued from storm-ravaged Louisiana taken to North Shore Animal League

An emergency rescue team has brought more than 50 dogs and puppies rescued from storm-ravaged Louisiana to the North Shore Animal League. "The animals that are coming in we rescued animals a week before the hurricane and now the animals that are coming in today are animals that were in the area shelters," says Sylvia Ottaka, of the North Shore Animal League. "So, these animals needed a place to go because so many people were displaced from the hurricane that now they need a place to put their animals - to send their animals if they can no longer keep them."
PoliticsNews 12

6 NJ counties included in federal disaster declaration

President Biden has officially issued a disaster declaration, making residents of six hard-hit counties eligible for more federal assistance. Those counties are Bergen, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Passaic and Somerset. Programs include grants for temporary housing and home repairs and low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses. President Biden is scheduled...
EnvironmentNews 12

Long Island scientist blames climate change for storms like Ida

A Long Island scientist says storms like Hurricane Ida are the direct result of climate change. The remnants of Hurricane Ida caused record-setting rainfall, flooding roadways and damaging homes across Long Island and the tri-state area. Scientist Alison Branco, of the Nature Conservancy, says climate change makes these storms even...
Lambertville, NJNews 12

Gov. Murphy tours storm damage left over by Ida in Lambertville

Gov. Phil Murphy toured damage in Lambertville left over by Ida Monday morning - with one young couple's home literally lifted off its foundation. Nick Cepparulo says he and his wife grabbed their 6-year-old and 1-year-old children and made a run for it as water from a very small nearby creek quickly became an out-of-control river.
Mamaroneck, NYNews 12

Volunteers clean up Mamaroneck community center destroyed by Ida

Volunteers are picking up the pieces after Ida caused major damage in Mamaroneck. The Community Resource Center was destroyed by floodwaters that nearly consumed the entire building. "At least 12 feet of water," says Jirandy Martinez, the executive director of the center. "The mold is an issue, now we cannot...
High SchoolNews 12

Ida damage forces districts to change plans for start of school year

Damage from Ida is forcing a number of districts to change their plans for the start of the school year. The Cresskill Middle/High School in Bergen County, which houses about a thousand 6th-12th graders, will likely remain closed for the remainder of the calendar year due to severe damage, according to Superintendent Michael Burke said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy