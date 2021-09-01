Tips to stay safe as Hurricane Ida's remnants bear down on NYC

New York City is expected to feel the remnants of Hurricane Ida, which are on track to bring heavy rain and flash flooding.

Notify NYC is urging New Yorkers to help prevent flooding by clearing leaves and debris from catch basins near your home.

Power center: Electric outage resources

How ready are you for severe weather? These 10 tips will help you prepare

Are your pets prepared for severe weather? These 8 tips will help keep them safe

You can also report clogged catch basins by calling 311. Mayor Bill de Blasio says to avoid driving through areas of high standing water.

Do you know what to do when lightning strikes? Here are 19 tips to help you stay safe

LIVE UPDATES: Tracking Ida

“Look the bottom line here is there’s going to be a lot of rain. We’re going to see those places that flood temporarily be careful as per usual don’t drive into the situation where there’s heavy water that could be very dangerous don’t walk into a situation,” said Mayor de Blasio.