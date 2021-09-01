Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Tips to stay safe as Hurricane Ida's remnants bear down on NYC

By News 12 Staff
Posted by 
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EIJGS_0bjpxiUT00

New York City is expected to feel the remnants of Hurricane Ida, which are on track to bring heavy rain and flash flooding.

Notify NYC is urging New Yorkers to help prevent flooding by clearing leaves and debris from catch basins near your home.

Power center: Electric outage resources

How ready are you for severe weather? These 10 tips will help you prepare

Are your pets prepared for severe weather? These 8 tips will help keep them safe

You can also report clogged catch basins by calling 311. Mayor Bill de Blasio says to avoid driving through areas of high standing water.

Do you know what to do when lightning strikes? Here are 19 tips to help you stay safe

LIVE UPDATES: Tracking Ida

“Look the bottom line here is there’s going to be a lot of rain. We’re going to see those places that flood temporarily be careful as per usual don’t drive into the situation where there’s heavy water that could be very dangerous don’t walk into a situation,” said Mayor de Blasio.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
News 12

News 12

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill De Blasio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Bear Down#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Hurricane Ida#New Yorkers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy