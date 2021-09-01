Cancel
Valuing Our Peatland - Environmental and societal benefits delivered through peatland restoration

By Kathryn Smith
rspb.org.uk
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuest blog by Jonathan Bell, Head of Land and Sea Policy, RSPB NI and Ruairi Brogan, Policy Officer - Sustainable Agriculture, RSPB NI. In Northern Ireland, peatland covers 24.6% of our land area and represent some of our most iconic landscapes. When healthy and well-functioning, these mossy, wetland soils can provide a vast array of benefits to society, from improved water quality, natural flood management, and carbon storage to a safe home for some of our most iconic species, including curlews, hen harriers and rare plants, such as the marsh saxifrage and the bog orchid. 75% of our land is farmed, and with most peatlands used for grazing livestock or forestry, farmers and landowners will play a crucial role in delivering the restoration action and ongoing management of our peatland habitats required to provide such societal benefits.

