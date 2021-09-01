Cancel
Peterborough, NH

‘Where You Are’ caps off Peterborough Players Grand Restart

ledgertranscript.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlenda and Suzanne are sisters and you can immediately tell this pair has both a close and unique relationship. The two are retired and living on Manitoulin Island, an island in Lake Huron, located within the borders of the Canadian province of Ontario. On this particular morning, Suzanne, played by Kathy Manfre, is complaining about the “bloody noisy chickens” that she describes as tiny winged beasts from the depths of hell. While Suzanne is still in her bathrobe, hair standing on end, Glenda, portrayed by Lisa Bostnar, is finely dressed having already gone to church – “the brick one” – earlier in the day and is in the process of going through her inventory of homemade jams.

Peterborough, NH
Peterborough, NH
Peterborough, NH

Long Live the Thing Saturday in Peterborough

The fundraising was already done for the 2020 Thing in the Spring. The lineup was set and the four days of music were circled on the calendar. Then all the hard work of planning and asking for donations to support the live music festival in downtown Peterborough went for naught when organizer Eric Gagne was forced to cancel last year’s 13th iteration of The Thing due to the coronavirus pandemic.
101.9 KING FM

Black Wolf Decides to Challenge a Yellowstone Grizzly, Regrets It

In Wyoming, we exist where multiple apex predators compete for dominance. That reality was on display at Yellowstone National Park recently as a black wolf decided to challenge a resting Grizzly. He would eventually regret it. Jackson Hole EcoTour Adventures shared this interesting video on their Facebook page recently. NOTE:...
Animalsdistinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Bison Charges Folks That Get Too Close

It's a tale as old as time, or at least as old as Yellowstone National Park: tourist thinks bison are cute, gets too close. We're running out of ways to describe it. Frankly, we may need to come up with some new words. Granted, someone filmed this video years ago,...
Lifestyleluxurytravelmagazine.com

The 20 Best Fall Trips In the World to Consider

Fall might be the best time of year to take a trip if you love when it's not too hot or too cold. At the beginning of fall, you get some lingering heat from the summer and then you get to enjoy a cooler, fresher climate. For anyone who loves the outdoors or just seeking out stunning views, fall is particularly spectacular for its colorful changing foliage. Plus, fall can sometimes be a less busy time compared to the height of summer or winter. The question is, where in the world should you go if you're hoping to have an unforgettable fall trip?
Milwaukee, WIwtmj.com

55 or older? You could be a Bucks Grand Dancer!

Want to be a part of the 2021 NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks organization? Now is your chance!. The Bucks are holding auditions Wednesday night for Grand Dancers. “The Bucks Grand Dancers is a world-famous group that is never too old to play and loves to get their groove on. They are known around the world thanks to their viral dance moves, love for all things dance and for their ages – 55+, to be exact! If you are a senior that’s 55 or older, loves to dance, have fun and entertain the masses, this is the group for you!”
125 Photos of Classic Chevys at the 17th Quarantine Cruise!

Scores of badass classic Chevys from across Southern California came together for the largest cruise on the West Coast. Cancelled events, lockdowns, and general sadness plagued the 2020 car cruising and show season. With the lockdowns and cancelled events, people became desperate for a safe way to get out and roll their hot rods down the road. The answer turned out to be what is now called the Quarantine Cruise.
Times Square to feature giant Ferris wheel

TIMES SQUARE, NY (77WABC) – Times Square just became more spectacular!. Starting on Monday, soaring 110 feet into the sky, will be a giant Ferris wheel open to the public to ride. Organizers say it will showcase the Crossroads of the World as never seen before. It will run at...
Five "Southern" Cities That Never Get Old

“Get Out There” is a new column for itchy footed humans written by Paste contributor Blake Snow. Although weird now, travel is still worthwhile—especially to these open borders. Upon hearing “The South,” most Americans think of the corner pocket states in the Southeast of the country — sometimes even Texas....
Q 96.1

Watch Spectacular Sea Planes Land on Moosehead Lake @ The Fly-In

It's one of the fondest memories I have from my entire childhood. Getting to go up to the beautiful Moosehead Lake region of Maine to watch the annual International Fly-in from Greenville. It's been happening for years now. Each year, Currier's Flying Service in Greenville hosts a massive fly-in which...
Check out this unique London lakeside festival tomorrow

The best thing to happen to Thamesmead since it formed the starkly beautiful futuristic backdrop to Stanley Kubrick’s ‘A Clockwork Orange’ (and later an Aphex Twin video), this weekend’s Thamesmead Festival promises a ton of fun cool stuff to see and do. In fact, this year sees 50 years since the original ‘Thamesmead Town Festival’, which featured a ‘throw a sponge at the vicar’ stall. Happily, that won’t happen this time round.
NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Rum Day

When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. And in the 1600s when sugar production was booming, life gave the West Indies lots of molasses. This byproduct mostly went to waste until it was discovered that a delicious spirit could be distilled from it. Rum was first recorded in Barbados...
Taking the Lake from near and far

Take the Lake 2021 will consist of 15 days of log-it-yourself fitness activities done wherever participants choose. The action begins Monday and goes through Labor Day. Although the coronavirus pandemic is preventing a mass gathering at Lake Waccamaw, the registration website will show participants completing one or more laps around the lake virtually from wherever they may be.
Buncombe County, NCbiltmorebeacon.com

Endurance Fundraiser Gallops onto Biltmore Estate

Endurance rides have been held at the Biltmore Estate since 1994 and were suspended for COVID last year. Next month, the property will mark the event’s return as the Biltmore Fall Endurance Ride to Benefit Hope for Horses will get underway on Friday and Saturday, 24-25. The event, to be...
Skamokawa, WAwaheagle.com

Young spellers win prizes

A crowd turned out to watch kids compete in the annual Spelling Bee at the Skamokawa Grange on Saturday. The event is sponsored by the Grays River Grange and the Skamokawa Grange. Several members from the Cathlamet Woman's Club volunteered. There were eight children participating in the bee, with about...
Mackinac Island, MImackinacislandnews.com

HORSE TALES

There is a never-ending supply of horses on Mackinac Island to meet. No matter how familiar the sightings of carriage, saddle, and dray horses which daily make their way up and down busy Cadotte Avenue past Grand Hotel, I seem to see a horse I have never seen before. The same holds true for the horses people privately have here […]

