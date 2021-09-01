‘Where You Are’ caps off Peterborough Players Grand Restart

Fall might be the best time of year to take a trip if you love when it's not too hot or too cold. At the beginning of fall, you get some lingering heat from the summer and then you get to enjoy a cooler, fresher climate. For anyone who loves the outdoors or just seeking out stunning views, fall is particularly spectacular for its colorful changing foliage. Plus, fall can sometimes be a less busy time compared to the height of summer or winter. The question is, where in the world should you go if you're hoping to have an unforgettable fall trip?