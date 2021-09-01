‘Where You Are’ caps off Peterborough Players Grand Restart
Glenda and Suzanne are sisters and you can immediately tell this pair has both a close and unique relationship. The two are retired and living on Manitoulin Island, an island in Lake Huron, located within the borders of the Canadian province of Ontario. On this particular morning, Suzanne, played by Kathy Manfre, is complaining about the “bloody noisy chickens” that she describes as tiny winged beasts from the depths of hell. While Suzanne is still in her bathrobe, hair standing on end, Glenda, portrayed by Lisa Bostnar, is finely dressed having already gone to church – “the brick one” – earlier in the day and is in the process of going through her inventory of homemade jams.www.ledgertranscript.com
