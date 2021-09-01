John Lynch provides Trey Lance injury update, says 49ers in talks with Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

The news out of training camp regarding Dee Ford has been positive, but 49ers general manager John Lynch took it one step further on Wednesday. “I think the most encouraging thing is there was times throughout last year and this offseason where it really was unclear, are we going to have him or not?” Lynch told KNBR. “The greatest news to me is we are going to have him. Not just like a watered-down version of him, he looks like the Dee Ford we went out and traded for. If we can carry that into the season, watch out.”