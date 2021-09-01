John Lynch provides Trey Lance injury update, says 49ers in talks with Ha Ha Clinton-Dix
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch spoke with reporters via a conference call today and provided an injury update on Trey Lance. The rookie quarterback suffered a small fracture—described as a chip—in a finger on his throwing hand. Head coach Kyle Shanahan initially said that Lance was expected to miss about seven days, which would put his timeline for a return at next week.www.49erswebzone.com
