NFL

John Lynch provides Trey Lance injury update, says 49ers in talks with Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

By David Bonilla
Posted by 
49erswebzone
49erswebzone
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch spoke with reporters via a conference call today and provided an injury update on Trey Lance. The rookie quarterback suffered a small fracture—described as a chip—in a finger on his throwing hand. Head coach Kyle Shanahan initially said that Lance was expected to miss about seven days, which would put his timeline for a return at next week.

The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.

