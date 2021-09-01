Cancel
Venezuelan opposition renounces boycott – Maduro mocks

By cncadmin
communitynewscorp.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Venezuelan opposition has confirmed that it will participate in the regional and local elections in November. He changed his strategy after boycotting the previous elections because he did not see them as fair and free. A joint statement by representatives of all opposition parties speaks of a “difficult internal consultation process” in which local, regional and national opposition leaders have been involved. “We are moved by the difficult situation in our country, the sense of urgency to find lasting solutions to our suffering and the goal of strengthening unity,” the statement said. The opposition parties have agreed on a common list with which they will stand for the election of 23 governors, 335 mayors and a number of regional and local councilors.

Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

The final day of Venezuelan political talks has arrived in Mexico.

The final day of Venezuelan political talks has arrived in Mexico. Venezuelan political negotiators resumed their third round of negotiations on Monday, focusing on opposition demands for free elections and government demands for sanctions relief. The fourth and last day of talks mediated by Norway brought together representatives of President...
AmericasConnecticut Post

Venezuela gov't, opposition pledge to address people's needs

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Representatives of Venezuela’s government and opposition agreed Monday to find ways to deal with the pressing needs of Venezuelans, especially in combatting the coronavirus pandemic. In a joint statement issued at the close of their first round of negotiations in Mexico's capital, the parties said they...
Advocacydailynewsen.com

Maduro and the opposition resume dialogue in Mexico with Guido, warning that they will continue to fight to save Venezuela

The Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guidó, recognized as president commissioned by dozens of countries, clarified that the new round of negotiations with the regime of Nicolás Maduro in Mexico City is only one of the struggle to achieve a change in the country, to the Like the protests on the streets. "We are not passive spectators of a process, we must and we are going to take action to save Venezuela, in Mexico with the international community, and in Venezuela on our streets," said the president of the National Assembly. opposite in a video published in its social networks. Guestó reiterated that the main objective to be achieved in talks are electoral conditions to achieve "free and fair and fair presidential and parliamentary elections." We all know that today there are no conditions for a free electoral process and Right in Venezuela, that's why we're in Mexico, we're struggling to achieve those conditions and that's the call, fight (...). Change and recover the democra It is the cause that unites us all, because our country needs it, we are together fighting for conditions for a free and fair choice, "said Thursday night Nicolás Maduro met in Caracas with his representatives in the conversations, among them The Chaffer President Chavista and Head of his Delegation, Jorge Rodríguez, Governor of Miranda, Héctor Rodríguez, the deputy Francisco Torrealba and the son of Maduro, also legislator Nicolás Maduro war. "The dialogues are a product of a lot of effort, much Work, of a lot of dedication, of great patience, where we had to swallow several toads, with earth included. Why have we swallowed them? For peace, "said the socialist leader. Jorge Rodríguez said in a Twitter video that the agenda of this round of talks, which began the afternoon of this Friday and will be extended until Sunday, will focus on economic and social matters, especially In the "Return of resources belonging to Venezuela", and that they are frozen abroad by governments who do not recognize mature as legitimate president. "Ready to return to Mexico City. For peace, for the recovery of economic guarantees for all Venezuelan and Venezuelans, by reunion in democratic and constitutional channel! "He added.
Politicswlrn.org

Venezuelan Regime, Opposition Start High-Stakes November Election Talks In Mexico

Venezuela’s authoritarian regime and its U.S.-backed political opposition returned to the negotiating table Friday in Mexico — where the stakes now aren’t regime change, but election reform. After representatives from the two sides met in Mexico City last month to begin a dialogue, the South American country's main political opposition...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Venezuela Opposition Leader Guevara Calls for 'Coexistence' With Maduro

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan opposition leader Freddy Guevara on Tuesday called on adversaries of President Nicolas Maduro to seek "coexistence" with the ruling Socialist Party rather than attempting to force a change in government. Guevara, recently released from prison after being pulled from his car by security forces in July,...
Advocacytheclevelandamerican.com

Venezuelan opposition parties have condemned the Maduro regime for blocking an inter-parliamentary meeting with political prisoners.

Former Venezuelan opposition deputy Telsa Solarzano this Sunday condemned the authorities for obstructing the work of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).Who was in Venezuela from August 23 to 28, Visit two so-called political prisoners, Former legislators Juan request And Gilberto Sojo. The UIP, led by the president (Duarte Pacheco) who was...
PoliticsRebel Yell

Venezuela | Juan Guaido challenges Nicolas Maduro to face him in the elections

(Caracas) Juan Guaidó urges Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to organize a credible presidential election as soon as possible, convinced that the opposition he led would undoubtedly win it. Posted on 8/26/2021 4:49 PM. Javier TOVAR Agence France-Presse. “I challenge him,” said on Wednesday in an AFP interview in his apartment...
Americaswearebreakingnews.com

Why This Time The Attempt At Dialogue Between The Government And The Opposition Of Venezuela May Be Different

Why this time will it work if so many times it failed. That is the question that Venezuelans are asking about this new attempt at dialogue between the Government and the different branches of the opposition. This is not the first time they have done it. This is the sixth attempt in history if we take the negotiations that took place during the presidency of Hugo Chávez. The last ones were in Barbados in 2017, and in Norway and the Dominican Republic two years later.
Presidential Electionwashingtonnewsday.com

Following the United States’ call for new polls, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said he would not bow to “blackmail.”

Following the United States’ call for new polls, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said he would not bow to “blackmail.”. After the US encouraged him to make genuine efforts toward conducting elections if he wants sanctions lifted, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro vowed his government will not succumb to “blackmail or threats.”
Politics101 WIXX

Venezuela’s Capriles calls for opposition to join regional vote

CARACAS (Reuters) – Venezuelan two-time presidential candidate Henrique Capriles on Wednesday urged the country’s opposition to participate in elections for governors and mayors in November, following boycotts of two major elections in the last three years. Adversaries of President Nicolas Maduro sat out the 2018 vote that led to his...
Politicstheclevelandamerican.com

Within hours of beginning talks with the opposition, the Nicolas Maduro regime threatened to leave with Carlos Vecchio at the negotiating table.

Carlos Vecchio, Ambassador to the Interim Government of Juan Guido in the United States, Nicolas Maduro arrived in Mexico to take part in the negotiating table with the regime. This caused representatives of the dictatorship Threatening to leave the crowdAccording to sources close to the Venezuelan diplomat and journalist Bloomberg...
Congress & Courtsnewsy.com

Belarus Court Sentences Opposition Activists

A court in Belarus on Monday sentenced two leading opposition activists to lengthy prison terms, the latest move in the relentless crackdown that Belarusian authorities have unleashed on dissent in the wake of last year’s anti-government protests. Maria Kolesnikova, a top member of the opposition Coordination Council, has been in...
Casinosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Nicolás Maduro revives casinos in search of oxygen for the Venezuelan economy

10 years ago, Hugo Chávez ordered to close all casinos and bingo halls in Venezuela. The measure left more than 100,000 unemployed and dozens of huge abandoned buildings. Now, his successor has authorized the operation of 30 establishments throughout the country. It is another sign of the liberal turn that the Government has been taking, cornered by the most serious economic crisis in the recent history of the country, after the fall in oil revenues due to the collapse of production and international sanctions that have complicated financing to Nicolás Maduro.
PharmaceuticalsUS News and World Report

Maduro Says Venezuela to Receive First COVAX Vaccines This Week

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela this week will receive the first coronavirus vaccines obtained via COVAX, President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday, following months of stalled attempts to obtain inoculations through the global vaccine program. The South American nation has been inoculating its population with doses acquired directly from China and...
Newnan, GANewnan Times-Herald

What is Hyperinflation? Ask Venezuelans

Broadly speaking, prices in the U.S. are rising at their fastest pace in more than a decade. A few bold forecasters are predicting hyperinflation on the horizon. But how fast must prices gallop to reach that ominous threshold?. If there’s a consensus among economists about what that magic number is,...

