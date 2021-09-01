5 Works Of Art To See In San Diego In September

On view at the Mingei International Museum beginning Sept. 3, 2021. I should probably just list the entirety of the Mingei's architectural and design transformation as one of the works of art you should see this month. But it's also hard to not acknowledge the subtle yet powerful hand the Korean-born textile artist and fashion designer Christina Kim has on the space. She has contributed other permanent installations to the design, but it's her massive, airy, sheer curtain that I keep coming back to.