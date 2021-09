CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Procrastinating parents are rushing to Target in Northlake picking up last-minute school supplies. More than 140,000 students are headed back to CMS schools on Wednesday. While parents are excited about kids returning to the classroom there are still some who have concerns about it. It’s a big week for students returning to the classroom and parents like Nicole Smith Galloway are excited about it. Her three sons will be returning to in-person learning this year. Her oldest one is a freshman and headed to a CMS high school.