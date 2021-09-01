Now Open: FlyOver, Vegas’ First Flight Ride Attraction, Lands on The Strip

L.A. has been named the 5th best city in the US for an outdoorsy lifestyle. Every Angeleno knows that LA is home to some breathtaking parks, stunning beaches , cute canals, lush botanical gardens. The city has also done its best to ensure there are a plethora of outdoor activities to capitalize on the stunning landscapes—including cocktails sky-high havens and gondola rides down cute canals. To add to that, we have some the most exquisite national parks right at our fingertips. So it should come as no surprise that L.A. has been crowned the 5th best city out of to live in within the US for an outdoorsy lifestyle, according to a thorough study carried out by Wilderness Times .