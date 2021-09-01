Cancel
Now Open: FlyOver, Vegas’ First Flight Ride Attraction, Lands on The Strip

Cover picture for the articleNOW OPEN: FLYOVER, VEGAS’ FIRST FLIGHT RIDE ATTRACTION, LANDS ON THE STRIP. New Multi-Sensory Adventure from Pursuit Officially Welcoming Guests. Today, Las Vegas’ first flight ride attraction – FlyOver – officially opened on the iconic Strip. This high-tech adventure from parent company Pursuit takes guests on a multi-sensory journey over 22 of the United States’ most stunning destinations in an original flight ride film, “The Real Wild West.”

