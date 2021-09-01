Cancel
Winston-salem, NC

1 student hurt from shooting on North Carolina high school property: Police

By Emily Shapiro, ABC News
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 6 days ago
Police Car Emergency Services JasonDoiy/iStock

(WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.) -- One student is injured following a shooting on the property of Mount Tabor High School in North Carolina, authorities said.

Police are "actively seeking the suspect," the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office tweeted.

All other students are safe and the campus has been secured, according to the sheriff's office and the Winston-Salem Police Department. Students have been sent to a local YMCA to be reunited with their parents, the sheriff's office said.

Agents from the FBI and ATF are responding.

Mount Tabor's school year started just last week.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper noted in a tweet that this was the second school shooting in the state this week.

“Our prayers are with the victims, their families and all the students of Mt. Tabor High School in Winston-Salem," Cooper tweeted. "We must work to ensure the safety of students and educators, quickly apprehend the shooter and keep guns off school grounds."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

