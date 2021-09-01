Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Joe Rogan Announces He Has COVID

By William Earl
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R0BsK_0bjpwhQh00

Joe Rogan , the mega-popular podcaster who has questioned the necessity of the COVID vaccine on his show, revealed to his fans that he was sick from coronavirus and has to postpone a live show. Rogan took to Instagram on Sept. 1 to share a message titled “I GOT COVID . My apologies, but we have to move the Nashville show to Sunday, October 24.
Much love to you all.”

Along with the announcement was a video, where the comedian said that he was “feeling very weary, I had a headache, and I just felt just run down” after a string of tour dates in Florida. He quarantined from his family, tested positive for COVID, and then “threw the kitchen sink at it, all kinds of meds.” He then proceeded to list said medicine: “Monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-Pak, prednisone, everything. I also got an NAD drip and a vitamin drip and I did that three days in a row. Here we are on Wednesday, and I feel great.”

Ivermectin, one of the drugs Rogan listed, is not recommended as a treatment of COVID. In fact, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has a page on their website titled “ Why You Should Not Use Ivermectin to Treat or Prevent COVID-19 .”

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Joe Rogan (@joerogan)

In April, Rogan was criticized for comments he made on his “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast when he said, “I’m not an anti-vax person. In fact, I said I believe they’re safe and I encourage many people to take ’em. I just said, I don’t think that if you’re a young, healthy person, that you need it.”

He later walked back the statement, saying, “I’m not a doctor, I’m a fucking moron, and I’m a cage-fighting commentator who’s a dirty stand-up comedian… I’m not a respected source of information — even for me.”

Comments / 2

Variety

Variety

30K+
Followers
38K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Rogan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Apologies#Drugs#Covid#Nad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesVariety

Before Seeing ‘Shang-Chi,’ Here’s Everything You Need to Know From the Marvel Cinematic Universe

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is something of an anomaly within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in that when the title character makes his debut in theaters on Sept. 3, it will be with zero preamble from the world that’s been established by Marvel’s previous 24 features and four TV series on Disney Plus. Even Doctor Strange and Captain Marvel got nominal shout-outs before they showed up in their solo movies, but, as “Shang-Chi” makes clear from the outset, Simu Liu’s eponymous master of kung fu has been living a life of deliberate anonymity while Marvel’s superheroes have been saving the universe.
TV SeriesVariety

The Reckoning for Traditional TV Is Fast Approaching

Traditional cable and broadcast TV are bottom of the list as entertainment sources among younger viewers. Even with trends like cord-cutting and the rise of streaming, it is still astonishing to see how poorly the format performs with those below 45, especially emerging consumers aged 15-29. Data provided exclusively from...
CelebritiesVariety

Cameron Diaz’s 10 Best Performances, From ‘Charlie’ to ‘Mary’

From “There’s Something About Mary” to “The Sweetest Thing,” the talented Cameron Diaz, who is said to be retired from acting, has delivered a wide range of impeccable performances. In celebration of her birthday, Variety is ranking her 10 best film performances to date. Diaz blazed onto the scene as...
Public Healthgeneticliteracyproject.org

Why Joe Rogan is wrong about COVID mutations: ‘Evolution is, right now, occurring in the body of people who are not vaccinated’

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Joe Rogan’s public misrepresentation of a 2015 vaccine study has gone viral. His misunderstanding of the study leads Rogan to wrongly...
Public HealthLexington Herald-Leader

Joe Rogan says he got COVID and took ivermectin, which the FDA advises against

Popular podcast host Joe Rogan says he was sickened with COVID-19 and took ivermectin and monoclonal antibodies to treat it. Rogan, who hosts “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast on Spotify, posted an Instagram video Wednesday revealing he began feeling ill Saturday night with a fever and a test the next morning confirmed he had the coronavirus.
Los Angeles, CAfoxla.com

Joe Rogan says he contracted COVID-19 while on comedy tour

LOS ANGELES - Comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan has contracted COVID-19, the 54-year-old confirmed on his Instagram on Wednesday. This Free Game will Keep You Up All Night. 250 Free SpinsDownload Now | Gambino App. Rogan said he began "feeling very weary," and described symptoms including a headache and...
Public Healthwbrz.com

Joe Rogan, controversial podcast host, says he battled COVID

Controversial comedian, podcaster, and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) color commentator Joe Rogan shared news of his COVID diagnosis Wednesday and said the illness means he must postpone an upcoming live show, Variety reports. In an Instagram video, the 54-year-old comedian, who is known for his dismissive take on the vaccine,...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Joe Rogan Put On Blast By Scientist Who Was Misquoted On Podcast

The world has been returning back to its pre-pandemic form, largely due to the COVID-19 vaccination. There's still concern about a Delta variant and other forms of COVID mutation spiking infection rates but for the most part, those who are vaccinated are enjoying some sense of normalcy. As the topic of vaccine passports arise, Joe Rogan found himself not only questioning the efficacy of the vaccine but suggesting that it could also play a role in creating mutated forms of the virus.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Joe Rogan Says He Tested Positive for COVID-19, Treated Himself With Horse Dewormer

Joe Rogan on Wednesday posted a video to social media in which he revealed that he has COVID-19. In the same video, the comic and popular podcast host said he took Ivermectin, a dewormer meant for horses that the CDC says is “not authorized or approved by FDA for prevention or treatment of COVID-19.” The Spotify podcast has made headlines during the pandemic for sowing doubt about vaccines. In April, Rogan walked back comments he made on his show when he said young, healthy people could skip the jab. On Wednesday, Rogan told his Instagram audience he had COVID-19 and would have...
Public HealthSlate

The Joe Rogan COVID Experience Is Following Its Deranged, Destined Course

Joe Rogan has made a very lucrative career in comedy and podcasting out of surfacing irrational cultural suspicions: that the moon landings might not have been real, that the World Trade Center’s Building 7 might have been downed by a controlled demolition, that woke liberals in the media and the tech industry might be conspiring to stifle the speech of the worst-faith pundits of our time. In recent months, he has used his wildly popular interview show, The Joe Rogan Experience, to surface illiterate observations on how otherwise healthy young people might not need to take the COVID-19 vaccines, and how vaccine passports and mandates might be bringing the United States “closer to dictatorship.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy