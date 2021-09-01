Cancel
Real Estate

Superintendent to Form Part of Women’s Council of Realtors Virtual Education Panel on September 17

By Director of Internal Communications
aldineisd.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe community is invited to join a virtual Back to School Panel presented by Lake Houston Area School Districts Update on Friday, September 17, starting at 8:30 a.m. Superintendent Dr. LaTonya M. Goffney will be among six area district leaders invited as special guest speakers. The discussion will center on new schools and initiatives this school year, what came out of the legislative session, and more.

