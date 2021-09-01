Superintendent to Form Part of Women’s Council of Realtors Virtual Education Panel on September 17

This month, each Service Councils will hear an update on the Customer Experience Program and be asked to provide feedback on the FY22 Plan. They’ll also receive an update on the NextGen Bus Plan changes that are being implemented in a special service change this month. The Westside Central Service Council will also get an overview of the Grand Avenue and Olive Street Bus Priority Lanes Project. Last but not least, each region will hear a report on service performance, and a roundup of regional items of interest will be shared.