Superintendent to Form Part of Women’s Council of Realtors Virtual Education Panel on September 17
The community is invited to join a virtual Back to School Panel presented by Lake Houston Area School Districts Update on Friday, September 17, starting at 8:30 a.m. Superintendent Dr. LaTonya M. Goffney will be among six area district leaders invited as special guest speakers. The discussion will center on new schools and initiatives this school year, what came out of the legislative session, and more.www.aldineisd.org
Comments / 0