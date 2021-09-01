Cancel
Morgan Hill, CA

Local Scene: MH Historical Society celebrates 50th anniversary

By Staff Report
Morgan Hill Times
 5 days ago

The Morgan Hill Historical Society will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a full schedule of festivities the weekend of Sept. 11-12. On Sept. 11, the nonprofit society will host a History Open House at Villa Mira Monte, 17860 Monterey Road. The event is scheduled for 11am to 5pm and will feature a ribbon cutting, docent tours, history talks and exhibits. Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch for themselves and their families.

