Local Scene: MH Historical Society celebrates 50th anniversary

The Morgan Hill Historical Society will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a full schedule of festivities the weekend of Sept. 11-12. On Sept. 11, the nonprofit society will host a History Open House at Villa Mira Monte, 17860 Monterey Road. The event is scheduled for 11am to 5pm and will feature a ribbon cutting, docent tours, history talks and exhibits. Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch for themselves and their families.